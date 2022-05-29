NETWORK: Handy Maintenance Co, Kel Treseder

When Networkcafe.com.au was established in 2020 it was designed for energetic, small to medium-sized businesses with passionate owners with some relationship to motorsport.

If you were able to select the perfect candidate, you could not get much better than Kel and Danielle Treseder’s Handy Maintenance Co.

The business was originally founded in 2021 as a side hobby but Kel, a former five-time national karting champion, and wife Danielle, have decided to go full time.

The new business specialises in residential and commercial property maintenance, repairs and improvements in Brisbane’s northwest and is growing by the day.

“We offer a comprehensive range of services from general carpentry and repairs, property maintenance and pre-sale repairs to larger home improvement works as well as routine commercial property maintenance and body corporate works,” said Kel.

“Currently our scope of work is limited to jobs valued at $3300 or less as per QBCC [Queensland Building and Construction Commission] regulations.

“We are obviously fully insured and pride ourselves on being professional, reliable, innovative and friendly.”

Treseder started his working life by completing a carpentry apprenticeship in Bundaberg, Queensland.

However, his interest in karting soon encouraged him to create Kel’s Karts and Parts with the help of long-term backers Ray and Keryn Fulcher to service local and interstate competitors.

He then tried his hand at real estate, before establishing himself in packaging, fresh produce and manufacturing industries and worked himself into a national strategic sales manager role.

“I have always had the burning desire to have my own business, which I guess has always been my first passion,” said Treseder, 37.

“Danielle has always been terrifically supportive, and together we have decided to have a crack and have made Handy Maintenance Co our full-time concern.

“In a short amount of time since announcing the business, we have had a great response, especially from within the motorsport industry.

“That has increased again since joining Networkcafe.com.au.”

Treseder’s racing career stretched over three decades both nationally and internationally.

During that time he won no less than five national championships and 40 state titles.

He raced at the Super Nationals in Las Vegas and represented Australia in Spain at the IAME World Challenge.

During his karting career he made several life-long friends, including that of three-time Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin, to whom he was best man in California in December 2019.

Kel decided to try something different in 2016 and stepped into Aussie Racing Cars, where he remained until 2020 when COVID-19 played havoc with the local championships.

The pandemic also provided plenty of time for Treseder to re-evaluate his personal career.

“Racing was never really more than a hobby for me because I have always been more focused on family and business,” said Treseder.

“Motorsport gave us so many incredible experiences and friendships, but racing has been put on the back-burner again while we focus on making Handy Maintenance Co the best we can.”

Speedcafe.com owner and founder Brett “Crusher” Murray said there could not be more perfect candidates for Networkcafe.com.au than Kel and Danielle Treseder and their Handy Maintenance Co business.

“Kel and Danielle and their Handy Maintenance Co are the exact reason we created Networkcafe.com.au in the first place,” said Murray.

“They are terrific young people with a young family having a decent crack at their own business.

“They are incredibly professional and we hope becoming a member of Networkcafe.com.au presents them an increased list of customers.”

Anyone with a small to medium-sized business can join Networkcafe.com.au for free.

For further information on Handy Maintenance Co, click here.