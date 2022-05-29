Herta cleared to race in Indy 500 after Carb Day crash

Colton Herta has been cleared to race in the Indianapolis 500 after an airborne crash in final practice on Carb Day.

Herta got loose through Turn 1 at the Brickyard and, while he nearly saved it, the American eventually slammed into the SAFER barrier.

It was then that the air got underneath the nose of his Andretti Autosport Honda and flipped it over.

Car #26 slid upside down along the race track before a secondary impact with the wall, the damage forcing the team to revert to a spare car.

For Herta himself, he passed his initial concussion test in the circuit’s medical centre, but the forces recorded by the car were large enough such that he needed to be checked a second time.

That test has now also been passed, paving the way for the 22-year-old to take the green flag in tomorrow morning’s (AEST) 200-lapper.

He will do so from 25th position, after an engine failure meant he could not even complete a lap on his first run of Day 1 Qualifying.

Race start is scheduled for 02:45 AEST on Monday, with Stan Sport’s live and ad-free coverage starting at 01:00 AEST.