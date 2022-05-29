Cameron wins S5000 feature after Macrow/Herne incident

Aaron Cameron has turned around his Sunday at Sydney Motorsport Park with his first S5000 race win in 2022.

Cameron renewed hostilities with Joey Mawson in what became the battle for the effective lead, the duo having jostled closely under lights yesterday and then clashed in Race 2 earlier today.

In the feature race, their tussle was actually for second on the road, and that was because leader Nathan Herne would be issued a drive-through penalty for spinning Tim Macrow.

Greeted with tricky conditions due to the presence of oil-dry/clean-up material, Macrow started well from the outside of the grid to roar to the front.

Nathan Herne was looking in a mood to make his mark as he chased a career-first S5000 win, passing Mawson for second at the final corner on Lap 2 and trying the same move on Macrow the next time around.

However, he tagged the two-time Gold Star winner, who was sent into a spin and to the rear of the field.

With Cooper Webster’s car grinding to a halt, that left the order: Herne, Mawson, Cameron, James Golding, Blake Purdie, Shae Davies, and a less than impressed Macrow.

“I was just in the middle of the corner and he has just drilled me,” said Macrow after recovering to fifth.

“It’s the second time he has done it to me, he did it to me last year and it cost me a championship.

“It’s pretty disappointing… it’s not a Trans Am car and he needs to learn that.”

Cameron executed a pass on Mawson at Turn 2 on Lap 6, only to surrender the ascendancy with a mistake two corners later.

He made it stick on Lap 8, and with Herne peeling off, would go on to win by 2.0305s.

“It feels great. I’ve had a woeful opening race in S5000 and TCR,” Cameron said.

“I made it hard for myself having to pass Joey twice, and I got another terrible start, but to get another feature win is absolutely awesome.”

Behind Mawson, Golding placed third from Blake Purdie, Macrow, Shae Davies, and Herne.

Mawson now leads the championship by 55 points over Macrow, with Golding third ahead of Webster.

The penultimate round of the S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship takes place at Hidden Valley Raceway on June 17-19.