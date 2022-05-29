Bowe scores TCM round win, McConville third

John Bowe has completed yet another stellar weekend in Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters, winning the round at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Bowe backed up his Saturday success to win Race 2 by 9.575s over Ryan Hansford and George Miedecke.

The 68-year-old had his work cut out for the finale, buried in the mid-pack due to a 10-place grid penalty for running an incorrectly marked set of tyres.

Bowe defied that to charge through to second at the flag, but Cameron Tilley was a little too far up the road and took the honours in Race 3.

Miedecke had a rollercoaster ride, unable to start on the front row after failing to get away for the formation lap. He did eventually get his #85 Chevrolet Camaro RS firing and began carving his way back up the order only for his car to run out of puff on the pit straight as the fifth lap began.

In all, Bowe had praise for his competitors.

“It’s really good; really great guys to race against,” he said.

“We had a period a few years ago where everybody was crashing into everyone but it’s real quality stuff now.

“And one thing you have got to say is this track, even though its surface is very questionable, the racing is fantastic because the tyres degrade and it slides around. It’s just good fun.”

Hansford was second for the round and TCM debutant Cameron McConville third.

“I really enjoyed it. A big thanks to ACM Auto Parts and Woody, Ian Woodward, for letting me have the car,” said McConville.

“I’m buggered just keeping the thing on the road to be perfectly honest.

“I’ve got a long way to go to catch JB and Ryan, but just thrilled to be here.”