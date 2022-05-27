> News > IndyCar

VIDEO: Herta’s airborne Carb Day crash

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 28th May, 2022 - 9:20am

Colton Herta was released from the infield medical centre after this frightening crash on Carb Day during final practice for the Indianapolis 500.

Having been picked up by the air which got underneath the nose of his Dallara chassis, Herta praised the new-for-2020 aeroscreen for protecting him as Car #26 slid upside along the track before its second impact with the barriers.

