Ricciardo explains Monaco F1 practice crash

McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo has explained the crash which ended his Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.

The Australian managed just two laps before he hit the barrier at the Swimming Pool section.

It drew the red flag as the stricken MCL36 was craned clear and repairs were made to the Tecpro block pierced by the car’s nose.

“It obviously happens quickly, but it kind of slowed down as well,” Ricciardo explained.

“I knew everything that was happening, and I tried to save it, but already into Turn 13, I already started losing it – I can feel the car was starting to get away from me.

“A little strange,” he noted.

“Normally you could probably pick up some stuff, maybe on Turn 14 on the kerb if you get a bit too greedy and the car get unloading.

“Honestly, we just pushed a few things with set-up, but pushed a little too far probably in a couple areas.

“I tried my best to save it. We couldn’t. I know they’ll fix it [the car], obviously we missed all the session, but I’m okay.”

What running Ricciardo did have on Friday in Monaco, coupled with that of team-mate Lando Norris, suggested the McLaren package is performing well this weekend.

Norris ended the day with the fifth fastest time, having held that same spot in Free Practice 1.

Ricciardo was seventh in the opening 60-minute hitout, giving cause for considered optimism for a positive result despite Friday’s crash.

“We kind of never really know how you’re going to go around here in terms of, if you’re in that midfield scrap, you’re either on the front end of the back end,” he explained.

“But I think today at least we showed that we are going to be relatively competitive around here.”

The Monaco Grand Prix weekend continues with Free Practice 3 at 21:00 AEST, followed by Qualifying at midnight.