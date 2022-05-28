> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, Free Practice 3

Mat Coch

By Mat Coch

Saturday 28th May, 2022 - 10:14pm

An enthralling battle developed between Red Bull and Ferrari, with Sergio Perez fastest in final practice in Monaco.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 26 1:12.476
2 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 28 1:12.517 +0.041s
3 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 28 1:12.846 +0.370s
4 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 28 1:12.881 +0.405s
5 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 21 1:13.210 +0.734s
6 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 18 1:13.226 +0.750s
7 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 25 1:13.375 +0.899s
8 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 23 1:13.436 +0.960s
9 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 25 1:13.476 +1.000s
10 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 22 1:13.585 +1.109s
11 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 24 1:13.645 +1.169s
12 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 25 1:13.827 +1.351s
13 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 27 1:13.838 +1.362s
14 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 24 1:13.849 +1.373s
15 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 21 1:13.882 +1.406s
16 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 28 1:14.104 +1.628s
17 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 21 1:14.260 +1.784s
18 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 20 1:14.639 +2.163s
19 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 24 1:14.861 +2.385s
20 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 25 1:14.910 +2.434s

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]