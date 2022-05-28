Results: Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, Free Practice 3
An enthralling battle developed between Red Bull and Ferrari, with Sergio Perez fastest in final practice in Monaco.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|26
|1:12.476
|
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|28
|1:12.517
|+0.041s
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|28
|1:12.846
|+0.370s
|4
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|28
|1:12.881
|+0.405s
|5
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|21
|1:13.210
|+0.734s
|6
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|18
|1:13.226
|+0.750s
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|25
|1:13.375
|+0.899s
|8
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|23
|1:13.436
|+0.960s
|9
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|25
|1:13.476
|+1.000s
|10
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|22
|1:13.585
|+1.109s
|11
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|24
|1:13.645
|+1.169s
|12
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|25
|1:13.827
|+1.351s
|13
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|27
|1:13.838
|+1.362s
|14
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|24
|1:13.849
|+1.373s
|15
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|21
|1:13.882
|+1.406s
|16
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|28
|1:14.104
|+1.628s
|17
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|21
|1:14.260
|+1.784s
|18
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|20
|1:14.639
|+2.163s
|19
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|24
|1:14.861
|+2.385s
|20
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|25
|1:14.910
|+2.434s
