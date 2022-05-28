Results: Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, Free Practice 2
Charles Leclerc capped off a strong opening day in Monaco as Daniel Ricciardo’s rough start to 2022 continued.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|29
|1:12.656
|
|2
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|31
|1:12.700
|+0.044s
|3
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|30
|1:13.035
|+0.379s
|4
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|32
|1:13.103
|+0.447s
|5
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|24
|1:13.294
|+0.638s
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|30
|1:13.406
|+0.750s
|7
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|31
|1:13.636
|+0.980s
|8
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|30
|1:13.912
|+1.256s
|9
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|31
|1:14.059
|+1.403s
|10
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|26
|1:14.134
|+1.478s
|11
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|31
|1:14.239
|+1.583s
|12
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|28
|1:14.267
|+1.611s
|13
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|27
|1:14.468
|+1.812s
|14
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|32
|1:14.486
|+1.830s
|15
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|22
|1:14.525
|+1.869s
|16
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|28
|1:14.623
|+1.967s
|17
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|32
|1:14.894
|+2.238s
|18
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|33
|1:15.216
|+2.560s
|19
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|32
|1:16.276
|+3.620s
|20
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|2
|0:00.000
|0
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]