Results: Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, Free Practice 2

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 28th May, 2022 - 2:12am

Charles Leclerc capped off a strong opening day in Monaco as Daniel Ricciardo’s rough start to 2022 continued.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 29 1:12.656
2 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 31 1:12.700 +0.044s
3 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 30 1:13.035 +0.379s
4 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 32 1:13.103 +0.447s
5 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 24 1:13.294 +0.638s
6 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 30 1:13.406 +0.750s
7 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 31 1:13.636 +0.980s
8 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 30 1:13.912 +1.256s
9 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 31 1:14.059 +1.403s
10 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 26 1:14.134 +1.478s
11 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 31 1:14.239 +1.583s
12 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 28 1:14.267 +1.611s
13 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 27 1:14.468 +1.812s
14 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 32 1:14.486 +1.830s
15 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 22 1:14.525 +1.869s
16 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 28 1:14.623 +1.967s
17 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 32 1:14.894 +2.238s
18 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 33 1:15.216 +2.560s
19 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 32 1:16.276 +3.620s
20 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 2 0:00.000 0

