IndyCar to use 100 percent renewable fuel next year

The IndyCar Series will next year be powered by a new, trailblazing race fuel.

Hot on the heels of a sponsorship contract extension, Shell will develop a product which will make IndyCar the United States’ first motorsport series running on 100 percent renewable fuel.

To be debuted in 2023, it will consist of “a blend of second-generation ethanol derived from sugarcane waste and other biofuels”.

Penske Entertainment Corp president and CEO Mark Miles hailed the initiative.

“Motorsports has always been at the forefront of innovation and technology, and today IndyCar is furthering this tradition in a very important and transformational way,” said Miles.

“We are proud to become a leader in sustainability and decarbonisation as we work towards becoming the first U.S. motorsport series to run on renewable fuel.

“With industry-leading organisations like Shell and Penske sharing the same ambition for a cleaner energy future, remarkable progress can be made.”

Added Shell Global Solutions president Dr Selda Gunsel: “This race fuel development for IndyCar is a great example of how fuels technology is pivotal in helping decarbonise the sport.

“Today’s development takes us one step closer to that goal.”

The announcement comes just days out from the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500, which will be held on Monday morning AEST.