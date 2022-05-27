Three generations of Johnsons to share track at QR

Dick Johnson will return to the seat of a Supercar on Monday as part of a rare chance to share a race track with his son Steven and grandson Jett.

The trio will all drive Shell V-Power Mustang Supercars at Queensland Raceway during a 15-minute window beginning 08:00 AEST.

Dick, 77, is an Australian motorsport icon and a Supercars Hall of Famer. He won five championships and three Bathurst 1000s, and founded Dick Johnson Racing which continues to be a front-running outfit to this day.

He teamed up with Steven in the 1998 and 1999 Great Races, placing fourth in the latter.

Steven competed full-time in Supercars for 14 years and has since become a multiple title winner in Touring Car Masters.

His teenage son Jett is now making his mark, competing regularly in the Turtle Wax Trans Am Series having won the 2021 TA2 Northern Series crown.