The Stig cuts TCR laps

Motorsport icon The Stig has made an appearance at Sydney Motorsport Park to take Fabian Coulthard’s Stan Sport Honda Civic Type R TCR for a spin.

Ahead of night practice which gets underway in a moment as part of Round 4 of Supercheap Auto TCR Australia, the special guest from Top Gear hopped behind the wheel.

It comes ahead of a new season of the hit television show premiering in Australia on June 6 via Stan.

The Stig took Today Show host Belinda Russell for a hot lap, before getting some solo seat time.

This weekend’s SpeedSeries action at SMP will be broadcast via Stan Sport on Saturday and Sunday, plus free-to-air on the Nine Network.