Supercars responds to spate of pit lane injuries

Supercars has issued a statement in the wake of a spate of injuries to pit crew members at the Bathurst 12 Hour and Winton SuperSprint.

The most severe came following the conclusion of the GT3-based endurance race at Mount Panorama on May 13-15.

It is understood the incident involved an air spike, resulting in a serious head injury.

Speedcafe.com understands some Supercars teams took their own steps to remind staff of workplace hazards in the wake of that incident at the Bathurst 12 Hour.

However, the most recent round of the Repco Supercars Championship – the Winton SuperSprint on May 21-22 – saw two pit crew members from the same team suffer injuries.

During the Supercars broadcast, it was noted a mechanic returned home after reportedly suffering a hand injury during Friday’s pit stop practice.

It’s understood the other crew member received a laceration to their finger in a separate incident.

Supercars provided the following statement on the matter, reiterating its commitment to safety.

“The safety of competitors and spectators is paramount, with circuits certified to the highest global safety standards by the governing body, Motorsport Australia,” said a category spokesperson.

“Safety remains a prime concern and we will always work with Motorsport Australia and teams to ensure regulations are in place to provide the safest working conditions possible.”

The spate of injuries in Supercars comes after a frightening incident involving Jim Read Racing on the start line at Sydney Dragway earlier this month.

The event’s sanctioning body, IHRA Australia, subsequently launched an investigation into the incident, which made national headlines.

The Repco Supercars Championship resumes at Hidden Valley Raceway on June 17-19 with the Merlin Darwin Triple Crown.