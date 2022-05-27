> Features > Pirtek Poll

RESULTS: Who impressed you most at Winton?

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 27th May, 2022 - 1:52pm

In this week’s Pirtek Poll, we asked: Who impressed you most at Winton?

Now that fans have had since Monday to vote, it’s time to give you the results.

At the time of publication, more than 50 percent of people said Cameron Waters impressed them the most, while David Reynolds was next at 15.83 percent.

Are you surprised by the results? Let us know in the comments section.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]