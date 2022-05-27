Results: Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, Free Practice 1
Local hero Charles Leclerc was fastest in the opening hour of practice in Monaco.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|29
|1:14.531
|
|2
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|30
|1:14.570
|+0.039s
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|28
|1:14.601
|+0.070s
|4
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|26
|1:14.712
|+0.181s
|5
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|31
|1:15.056
|+0.525s
|6
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|33
|1:15.083
|+0.552s
|7
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|33
|1:15.157
|+0.626s
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|34
|1:15.211
|+0.680s
|9
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|33
|1:15.387
|+0.856s
|10
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|29
|1:15.499
|+0.968s
|11
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|36
|1:15.536
|+1.005s
|12
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|26
|1:15.539
|+1.008s
|13
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|28
|1:15.749
|+1.218s
|14
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|30
|1:15.806
|+1.275s
|15
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|39
|1:16.110
|+1.579s
|16
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|24
|1:16.315
|+1.784s
|17
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|27
|1:16.417
|+1.886s
|18
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|30
|1:17.714
|+3.183s
|19
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|12
|1:18.636
|+4.105s
|20
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|2
|
|
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]