Results: Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, Free Practice 1

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 27th May, 2022 - 11:15pm

Local hero Charles Leclerc was fastest in the opening hour of practice in Monaco.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 29 1:14.531
2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 30 1:14.570 +0.039s
3 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 28 1:14.601 +0.070s
4 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 26 1:14.712 +0.181s
5 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 31 1:15.056 +0.525s
6 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 33 1:15.083 +0.552s
7 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 33 1:15.157 +0.626s
8 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 34 1:15.211 +0.680s
9 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 33 1:15.387 +0.856s
10 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 29 1:15.499 +0.968s
11 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 36 1:15.536 +1.005s
12 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 26 1:15.539 +1.008s
13 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 28 1:15.749 +1.218s
14 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 30 1:15.806 +1.275s
15 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 39 1:16.110 +1.579s
16 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 24 1:16.315 +1.784s
17 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 27 1:16.417 +1.886s
18 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 30 1:17.714 +3.183s
19 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 12 1:18.636 +4.105s
20 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 2

