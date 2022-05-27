Golding, Mawson share honours in S5000 practice

Joey Mawson has topped the second and final practice for the S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Mawson led the way on a 1:25.6584s, with less than a tenth separating him and James Golding.

No time set in Practice 2 bettered the benchmark from the earlier session, when Golding lobbed a 1:25.2651s.

That gave Golding the upper hand on combined times for the day.

In fact, all seven drivers who ran in Practice 1 were unable to improve on their efforts, Blake Purdie joining the field having failed to clock a time in the first hitout.

As it turned out, the margins were much closer in Practice 2, with Aaron Cameron and Nathan Herne also within striking distance of Mawson.

But on combined times, the order remained unchanged, being Golding from Mawson, Herne, Cameron, Tim Macrow, Cooper Webster, Shae Davies, and Purdie.

Qualifying at 14:15 AEST tomorrow will set the grid for the first of three races across the weekend.

Other categories supporting Supercheap Auto TCR Australia this weekend include the Turtle Wax Trans Am Series, Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters, Australian Prototype Series, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia, Radical Cup Australia, and Australian Production Cars.