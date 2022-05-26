KymiRing debut postposed to 2023 MotoGP season

MotoGP will not race at Finland’s new KymiRing this year, the championship has announced.

The circuit was to have made its debut on the calendar on the weekend of Sunday, July 10, but will now not feature until 2023.

MotoGP cited homologation works and “the ongoing geopolitical situation in the region” as the reason for the 2022 cancellation.

Finland, while not involved in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, is adjacent to the landmass of aggressor Russia.

The KymiRing event is not likely to be replaced, based on a revised expectation of 20 rounds this year.

That will make for a longer summer break, beginning after the Assen TT on June 24-26 and ending when the British Grand Prix takes place from August 5-7.

“The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports are obliged to announce changes to the 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar,” read MotoGP’s statement.

“Homologation works at the KymiRing, together with the risks caused by the ongoing geopolitical situation in the region, have sadly obliged the cancellation of the Finnish Grand Prix in 2022.

“The current circumstances have created delays and put the ongoing work at the new circuit at risk.

“All parties have therefore agreed that the track’s debut must be postponed to 2023, when MotoGP looks forward to returning to Finland for the first time in four decades.

“The final 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar is therefore expected to comprise 20 rounds.”

The Finland Grand Prix was last held at the Imatra circuit in 1982, although the 500cc category was not part of the event that year.

The Italian Grand Prix takes place at Mugello this weekend.