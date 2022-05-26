> News > National

Entry list released for Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge opener

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 26th May, 2022 - 5:48pm

The three Sonic Motor Racing Services entries

A 27-driver entry list has been revealed for Round 1 of Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia, this weekend at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The field includes 11 debutants, namely Harrison Goodman, Nathan Sticklen, Ryan Wood, Thomas Sargent, Gerard Murphy, Jason Miller, Christian Fitzgerald, Emanuel Mezzasalma, Aron Shields, Lachlan Bloxsom, and Jacob Li.

Goodman finished fifth in the Australian Formula Ford competition last year, and will be racing a tin top for the first time at Eastern Creek, with Sonic Motor Racing Services.

“I’m definitely excited and it will be good to be racing in a competitive field,” he said.

“It’s going to be very different to the Formula Ford, but the cars handle similar to each other, which is helpful.

“Michael and Maria [Ritter, team owners] have been very helpful during the transition from Formula Ford to Porsche, and without them I wouldn’t be able to do it.

“I’m excited to be driving the Bob Jane T-Marts entry. It’s one that has a lot of history with Sonic and to represent an iconic brand is one I’m thrilled to be a part of.

“It’s been a fairly fast learning curve with just three test days, but I definitely think we’ve done enough to be competitive at the first round and I’m keen to get started at Sydney Motorsport Park this weekend.”

In the Morris Finance Pro-Am class, Sam Shahin is backing up from last weekend’s Carrera Cup round at Winton.

Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge will have practice and qualifying tomorrow, ahead of three races across Saturday and Sunday.

All three of those encounters can be seen live and ad-free on Stan Sport, as part of its coverage of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships.

Entry list: Round 1, Sydney Motorsport Park

Num Driver Class Team/Sponsor
2 Richard Cowen Pro-Am McElrea Racing
3 Jonathan Gliksten Class B Racing for FA
5 Nathan Murray Pro-Am Garage 1
8 Madeline Stewart Pro Bullrush Rally / EBM
13 Sam Shahin Pro-Am The Bend / OTR
22 Andrew Goldie Pro-Am Cirrus Aircraft
23 Lachlan Bloxsom Pro McElrea Racing
26 Tom Taplin Class B Taplin Real Estate
29 Rob Woods Pro-Am TekworkX Motorsport
32 Courtney Prince Pro Sonic / Local Legends
34 Nathan Sticklen Class B TekworkX Motorsport
35 Indiran Padayachee Pro-Am Hyundai Forklifts
38 Ollie Shannon Pro Tigani Motorsport
40 Ryan Wood Pro Team Porsche NZ / EBM
47 Thomas Sargent Pro Tegra Australia
58 Gerard Murphy Class B Australia Zoo / Wildlife Warriors
59 Jason Miller Pro Stokes Skis Australia
68 Terrance Knowles Pro-Am Ashley Seward Motorsport
74 Christian Fitzgerald Pro – Am EMA Motorsport
84 Brett Boulton Pro-Am Bold Living
87 David Greig Pro-Am DW Motorsport
88 Harrison Goodman Pro Bob Jane T Marts / Sonic
99 Ross McGregor Pro-Am Southern Star Windows
100 Emanuel Mezzasalma Pro-Am iBOA
116 Aron Shields Pro McElrea Racing
131 Graham Williams Pro-Am Sonic Motor Racing / WRA
266 Jacob Li Class B ASM / Mars Performance

