Coulthard joins TV commentary team for SMP SpeedSeries round

Fabian Coulthard will combine a pit reporter role with his drive in the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series this weekend at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The New Zealander will be on the other side of the camera for selected races on the SpeedSeries programme, when not behind the wheel of the Stan Sport Honda Civic Type R TCR.

That makes for a busy weekend for Coulthard, on his return to action after missing out on the most recent round of Supercheap Auto TCR Australia due to a COVID infection.

He thus remains undefeated in his last two race starts in the category, having prevailed in both Sunday encounters at Phillip Island in March.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in the Stan Sport Honda, as well as trying my hand at some pit lane commentary,” said Coulthard.

“I won the last two races I contested in TCR, so we know that the form and speed is there.

“I can’t wait to get back and returning to some of that form. I’m a round behind, but I feel like we can pick up where we left off.

“The Honda has proven its speed at Sydney. Tony [D’Alberto, Wall Racing team-mate] has a pole position and podiums there, and we feel that it will suit our cars.

“While the Stan Sport coverage is awesome, for me, it’s not as enjoyable watching from home. I’d rather be in the car, and I’m glad to be back this weekend.

“There’s lots of down time between races, and the opportunity to do some pit lane commentary came up, so I’m giving it a crack.

“I’ll be a little out of my comfort zone. I’ve done a bit of support race commentary, but that’s a different to being there in person, on the spot, in a hot pit lane.

“I’ll approach every interview as it comes. I’ll learn what I can learn and give it my best. It should be fun. The best thing is that there’s a great crew at Stan Sport to guide me. I’ll just listen and learn from the experts.”

Coulthard joins an on-air team which is also comprised of Matt White, Greg Rust, Matt Naulty, Chris Stubbs, Richard Craill, Michael Caruso, and Molly Taylor.

The SpeedSeries forms the bulk of the programme at the Sydney round of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships, where practice starts this Friday.

Stan Sport’s extensive coverage kicks off on Saturday at 12:30 AEST, while 9Gem will also televise Saturday night’s action on free-to-air.