> News > Bikes

Michelin Race Guide: MotoGP Mugello

Michelin

By Michelin

Wednesday 25th May, 2022 - 9:57am

Michelin’s Race Guide for Round 8 of MotoGP in Mugello, Italy this weekend (May 27-29).

CLICK HERE to download the full guide.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]