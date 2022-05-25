> News > National

Field set for SMP Trans Am round

Daniel Herrero

Wednesday 25th May, 2022 - 4:29pm

Trans Ams at Sydney Motorsport Park

A 25-car field has been locked in for Round 4 of the Turtle Wax Trans Am Series at the Sydney Motorsport Park Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships event.

Valvoline Team GRM’s Nathan Herne leads the series by a 19-point margin over Wall Racing’s Tim Brook, the latter of whom will be competing at his home event.

Garry Rogers Motorsport’s Owen Kelly and Ashley Seward Motorsport driver Brett Holdsworth are close behind, while Jon McCorkindale has moved up to sixth in the standings thanks in part to the input of Chaz Mostert’s Supercars engineer, Adam De Borre.

As previously reported, Zach Bates makes his debut in Trans Am this weekend, while another next-generation driver in Jett Johnson continues his dual National Trans Am/TA2 programme, and Nash Morris is back in his Supercheap Auto Mustang.

Two practice sessions and qualifying will be held this Friday in Sydney, before Race 1 on Saturday afternoon, Race 2 under lights that night, and Race 3 on Sunday.

Saturday night action will be screened on free-to-air on 9Gem, while Stan Sport will carry a total of 14 hours of live and ad-free coverage across the weekend.

Entry list: Round 4, Sydney Motorsport Park

Num Class Team/Sponsor Driver Car
1 Outright Team Valvoline GRM Nathan Herne Ford Mustang
2 Outright Micale Cabinets/Nuveau Group Kyle Gurton Ford Mustang
03 Outright All American Driveline Ben Grice Ford Mustang
4 Masters Cup Crutcher Developments Mark Crutcher Ford Mustang
6 Hoosier Cup McAlister Motors Hugh McAlister Ford Mustang
8 Hoosier Cup Wealth Rite Racing Chris Pappas Ford Mustang
15 Masters Cup Pacific Petroleum/Carroll Tyres Michael Rowell Ford Mustang
23 Masters Cup Holinger Racing John Holinger Ford Mustang
24 Hoosier Cup Sullivans/MBSFM Zach Bates Ford Mustang
27 Outright Pioneer DJ Elliot Barbour Chevrolet Camaro
33 Hoosier Cup Team Boley Racing Brock Boley Chevrolet Camaro
36 Outright PBS Specialty Coatings Cody Burcher Ford Mustang
37 Outright Dream Racing Australia Jackson Rice Dodge Challenger
38 Outright Andrew Miedecke Ford/Wall Racing Tim Brook Ford Mustang
45 Outright Up 2/11 Motorsport GRM Lochie Dalton Ford Mustang
48 Outright Nic Carroll Motorsport Nic Carroll Dodge Challenger
66 Masters Cup Shaw Motorsport Tim Shaw Chevrolet Camaro
67 Outright Supercheap Auto Nash Morris Ford Mustang
69 Outright Dial Before You Dig John McCorkindale Ford Mustang
73 Outright Owen Kelly Motorsport Owen Kelly Ford Mustang
88 Hoosier Cup Ownit Homes/Superior Jetties John Harris Ford Mustang
99 Outright TPS Group/Breeze Holiday Parks Brett Holdsworth Chevrolet Camaro
116 Outright Sydney Property Group Edan Thornburrow Ford Mustang
117 Hoosier Cup Team Johnson Jett Johnson Ford Mustang
777 Masters Cup Dream Racing Australia Craig Scutella Chevrolet Camaro

