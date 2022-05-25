Field set for SMP Trans Am round
Trans Ams at Sydney Motorsport Park
A 25-car field has been locked in for Round 4 of the Turtle Wax Trans Am Series at the Sydney Motorsport Park Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships event.
Valvoline Team GRM’s Nathan Herne leads the series by a 19-point margin over Wall Racing’s Tim Brook, the latter of whom will be competing at his home event.
Garry Rogers Motorsport’s Owen Kelly and Ashley Seward Motorsport driver Brett Holdsworth are close behind, while Jon McCorkindale has moved up to sixth in the standings thanks in part to the input of Chaz Mostert’s Supercars engineer, Adam De Borre.
As previously reported, Zach Bates makes his debut in Trans Am this weekend, while another next-generation driver in Jett Johnson continues his dual National Trans Am/TA2 programme, and Nash Morris is back in his Supercheap Auto Mustang.
Two practice sessions and qualifying will be held this Friday in Sydney, before Race 1 on Saturday afternoon, Race 2 under lights that night, and Race 3 on Sunday.
Saturday night action will be screened on free-to-air on 9Gem, while Stan Sport will carry a total of 14 hours of live and ad-free coverage across the weekend.
Entry list: Round 4, Sydney Motorsport Park
|Num
|Class
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|1
|Outright
|Team Valvoline GRM
|Nathan Herne
|Ford Mustang
|2
|Outright
|Micale Cabinets/Nuveau Group
|Kyle Gurton
|Ford Mustang
|03
|Outright
|All American Driveline
|Ben Grice
|Ford Mustang
|4
|Masters Cup
|Crutcher Developments
|Mark Crutcher
|Ford Mustang
|6
|Hoosier Cup
|McAlister Motors
|Hugh McAlister
|Ford Mustang
|8
|Hoosier Cup
|Wealth Rite Racing
|Chris Pappas
|Ford Mustang
|15
|Masters Cup
|Pacific Petroleum/Carroll Tyres
|Michael Rowell
|Ford Mustang
|23
|Masters Cup
|Holinger Racing
|John Holinger
|Ford Mustang
|24
|Hoosier Cup
|Sullivans/MBSFM
|Zach Bates
|Ford Mustang
|27
|Outright
|Pioneer DJ
|Elliot Barbour
|Chevrolet Camaro
|33
|Hoosier Cup
|Team Boley Racing
|Brock Boley
|Chevrolet Camaro
|36
|Outright
|PBS Specialty Coatings
|Cody Burcher
|Ford Mustang
|37
|Outright
|Dream Racing Australia
|Jackson Rice
|Dodge Challenger
|38
|Outright
|Andrew Miedecke Ford/Wall Racing
|Tim Brook
|Ford Mustang
|45
|Outright
|Up 2/11 Motorsport GRM
|Lochie Dalton
|Ford Mustang
|48
|Outright
|Nic Carroll Motorsport
|Nic Carroll
|Dodge Challenger
|66
|Masters Cup
|Shaw Motorsport
|Tim Shaw
|Chevrolet Camaro
|67
|Outright
|Supercheap Auto
|Nash Morris
|Ford Mustang
|69
|Outright
|Dial Before You Dig
|John McCorkindale
|Ford Mustang
|73
|Outright
|Owen Kelly Motorsport
|Owen Kelly
|Ford Mustang
|88
|Hoosier Cup
|Ownit Homes/Superior Jetties
|John Harris
|Ford Mustang
|99
|Outright
|TPS Group/Breeze Holiday Parks
|Brett Holdsworth
|Chevrolet Camaro
|116
|Outright
|Sydney Property Group
|Edan Thornburrow
|Ford Mustang
|117
|Hoosier Cup
|Team Johnson
|Jett Johnson
|Ford Mustang
|777
|Masters Cup
|Dream Racing Australia
|Craig Scutella
|Chevrolet Camaro
