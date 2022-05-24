VIDEO: Hard hit mars Indy 500 practice

Canadian Dalton Kellett became the first to crash at this year’s Indianapolis 500 in the second-to-last practice before the 200-lapper.

The yellow flag is out for this incident with @Dalton_Kellett.

Kellett has been cleared and released from the @IMS infield care center.

