Ganassi trio head penultimate Indy 500 practice

By Simon Chapman

Tuesday 24th May, 2022 - 10:13am

Alex Palou paced Practice 8 at the Indianapolis 500. Picture: Paul Hurley

Alex Palou has led a Chip Ganassi Racing one-two-three in the penultimate practice for this year’s Indianapolis 500, which was marred by a hefty hit for Dalton Kellett.

Last year’s IndyCar Series winner Palou clocked a session-best 229.441mph (369.249km/h) lap on the 2.5-mile oval leading team-mates Scott Dixon and Jimmie Johnson.

Dixon in the #9 was the only other driver to clock a time in the 229.000mph (368.540km/h) bracket while team-mate Johnson wasn’t far behind on a 228.467mph (367.681km/h) lap.

Takuma Sato (Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing) in the #51 broke the Chip Ganassi Racing stranglehold, finishing the session fourth ahead of Marcus Ericsson in the #8.

Sato also completed the most laps of anyone in the session, ending the session with 106 to his name.

Josef Newgarden was the best of the Chevrolet-powered entries, leading Team Penske’s efforts in sixth ahead of Conor Daly (Ed Carpenter Racing), Marco Andretti (Andretti Herta Autosport with Curb-Agajanian), Sage Karam (Dreyer & Reinbold Racing), and Simon Pagenaud (Meyer Shank Racing).

Outside the top 10, Scott McLaughlin wound up 16th while Team Penske stable-mate Will Power was 20th.

The session wasn’t without incident for McLaughlin, who spun leaving his pit box.

Practice 8 was interrupted by a big hit for Dalton Kellett, who earned the unenviable title of the first to crash on the oval during the Month of May.

The AJ Foyt Racing driver lost control of his car at Turn 1, spinning, then slamming the left side of his car into the outside wall. Fortunately, the Canadian escaped uninjured.

The final practice session of this year’s Indianapolis 500 dubbed Carb Day takes place on Friday local time (Saturday morning AEST).

Results: Practice 8

Rank Car Driver Name C/E/T Time Speed Diff Gap Best Lap Laps
1 10 Alex Palou D/H/F 00:39.2257 229.441 3 31
2 9 Scott Dixon D/H/F 00:39.3013 229 0.0756 0.0756 10 32
3 48 Jimmie Johnson (R) D/H/F 00:39.3930 228.467 0.1673 0.0917 46 67
4 51 Takuma Sato D/H/F 00:39.4078 228.381 0.1821 0.0148 87 106
5 8 Marcus Ericsson D/H/F 00:39.4707 228.017 0.245 0.0629 3 38
6 2 Josef Newgarden D/C/F 00:39.6543 226.962 0.4286 0.1836 33 98
7 20 Conor Daly D/C/F 00:39.6660 226.895 0.4403 0.0117 77 96
8 98 Marco Andretti D/H/F 00:39.6868 226.776 0.4611 0.0208 59 77
9 24 Sage Karam D/C/F 00:39.7003 226.699 0.4746 0.0135 77 86
10 60 Simon Pagenaud D/H/F 00:39.7597 226.36 0.534 0.0594 28 83
11 28 Romain Grosjean (R) D/H/F 00:39.8238 225.996 0.5981 0.0641 63 101
12 30 Christian Lundgaard (R) D/H/F 00:39.8908 225.616 0.6651 0.067 84 100
13 6 Helio Castroneves D/H/F 00:39.9255 225.42 0.6998 0.0347 71 88
14 18 David Malukas (R) D/H/F 00:39.9340 225.372 0.7083 0.0085 5 91
15 3 Scott McLaughlin D/C/F 00:39.9527 225.266 0.727 0.0187 33 102
16 23 Santino Ferrucci D/C/F 00:39.9866 225.075 0.7609 0.0339 62 85
17 26 Colton Herta D/H/F 00:39.9981 225.011 0.7724 0.0115 86 100
18 77 Callum Ilott (R) D/C/F 00:40.0046 224.974 0.7789 0.0065 64 97
19 27 Alexander Rossi D/H/F 00:40.0305 224.829 0.8048 0.0259 75 89
20 12 Will Power D/C/F 00:40.0394 224.779 0.8137 0.0089 70 82
21 5 Pato O’Ward D/C/F 00:40.0575 224.677 0.8318 0.0181 29 79
22 1 Tony Kanaan D/H/F 00:40.0861 224.517 0.8604 0.0286 27 31
23 45 Harvey, Jack D/H/F 00:40.0957 224.463 0.87 0.0096 83 85
24 33 Ed Carpenter D/C/F 00:40.1000 224.439 0.8743 0.0043 55 78
25 21 Rinus VeeKay D/C/F 00:40.1073 224.398 0.8816 0.0073 52 74
26 15 Graham Rahal D/H/F 00:40.1090 224.389 0.8833 0.0017 36 77
27 11 JR Hildebrand D/C/F 00:40.1136 224.363 0.8879 0.0046 50 82
28 25 Stefan Wilson D/C/F 00:40.1240 224.305 0.8983 0.0104 32 88
29 6 Juan Pablo Montoya D/C/F 00:40.1439 224.193 0.9182 0.0199 32 40
30 14 Kyle Kirkwood (R) D/C/F 00:40.1635 224.084 0.9378 0.0196 15 91
31 7 Felix Rosenqvist D/C/F 00:40.2527 223.587 1.027 0.0892 47 78
32 4 Dalton Kellett D/C/F 00:40.3848 222.856 1.1591 0.1321 6 65
33 29 Devlin DeFrancesco (R) D/H/F 00:40.4398 222.553 1.2141 0.055 76 85

