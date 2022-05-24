Boys to work on driving technique before next wildcard

Jordan Boys is eager to rectify some shortcomings he discovered during his solo Supercars debut.

The three-time Super2 Series race winner competed in an Erebus Motorsport/Image Racing wildcard at the Winton SuperSprint, finishing every race on the lead lap, albeit in 25th, 25th and 24th among the 27-car field.

Boys has another main game outing coming up at The Bend Motorsport Park in July, before co-driving with Macauley Jones in the Bathurst 1000.

The Albury native came away from Winton with plenty of learnings to help him make progress as he adjusts to a ZB Commodore Supercar, as opposed to the VF model he campaigned in Super2.

“Tyre wear hurt us this weekend and I just wasn’t managing it as well as I’d hoped,” said Boys.

“I did a lot of learning this weekend and I enjoyed that but I definitely feel like we missed some opportunities to get results so there’s a little bit of disappointment but there are still plenty of positives to take away.

“Between now and Tailem Bend, I’ll be doing a test at the track and continuing to work with the Super2 guys at Image but not much racing at this stage.

“There’s some technique that I need to work on to get the most out of these cars.

“I understand what I need to change so now it’s just about actually implementing it and getting my head around it and I have some time to go away and think about it.

“Having not driven for a while, it was a little bit hard for me to jump in cold and be competitive straight away so hopefully some more seat time will help me adapt to these cars.”

Boys’ fellow wildcard starter, Jayden Ojeda of Walkinshaw Andretti United, enjoyed a stronger run to finishes of 17th, 22nd and 21st at Winton.

Ojeda will be back in action next month at Hidden Valley Raceway, where Zak Best will make his solo debut in a fifth Tickford Racing Mustang.