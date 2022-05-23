> Multimedia > Speedcafe TV

VIDEO: Indy 500 Pole Day highlights

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 23rd May, 2022 - 12:06pm

Highlights of Pole Day at the Indianapolis 500, when Scott Dixon qualified fastest with a 234mph run.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]