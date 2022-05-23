> News > IndyCar

Starting grid: 2022 Indianapolis 500

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 23rd May, 2022 - 10:12am

Scott Dixon has qualified on pole

The full starting grid has been set for the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Scott Dixon will start from first position after setting the fastest four-lap pole run, and second-fastest qualifying run altogether, in the event’s history.

Alongside him will be Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate Alex Palou, as well as Rinus VeeKay after the Ed Carpenter Racing driver qualified third.

In a new format this year, the 33-car field was whittled down to 12 for Pole Day, with the quickest half of that dozen progressing to a Fast Six to decide matters at the very top of the grid.

Four of the Ganassi Hondas made the Fast Six and all five got into the top 12, while Team Penske’s best is Will Power in 11th.

In the #3 Penske Chevrolet, Scott McLaughlin is set to start 26th after the decision to go for a second run in Day 1 Qualifying failed to pay off.

All 33 drivers are back on track tomorrow for Practice 8, a two-hour session kicking off at 03:00 AEST.

Stan Sport is the only place to see next weekend’s race in Australia, with live and ad-free coverage Monday, May 30 from 01:00 AEST.

Starting grid: 106th running of the Indianapolis 500

Pos Num Driver Team Engine
1 9 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
2 10 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
3 21 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
4 33 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
5 8 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
6 1 Tony Kanaan Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
7 5 Pato O’Ward McLaren SP Chevrolet
8 7 Felix Rosenqvist McLaren SP Chevrolet
9 28 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport Honda
10 51 Takuma Sato Dale Coyne Racing w/ RWR Honda
11 12 Will Power Team Penske Chevrolet
12 48 Jimmie Johnson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
13 18 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing w/ HMD Motorsports Honda
14 2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet
15 23 Santino Ferrucci Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet
16 60 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing Honda
17 11 JR Hildebrand AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet
18 20 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
19 77 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
20 27 Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport Honda
21 15 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
22 24 Sage Karam Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet
23 98 Marco Andretti Andretti Herta w/ Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda
24 29 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport Honda
25 26 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda
26 3 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet
27 06 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda
28 14 Kyle Kirkwood AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet
29 4 Dalton Kellett AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet
30 6 Juan Pablo Montoya McLaren SP Chevrolet
31 30 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
32 45 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
33 25 Stefan Wilson DragonSpeed/Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet

