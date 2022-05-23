> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 23rd May, 2022 - 12:55am
Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 66
2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +13.072s
3 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +32.927s
4 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +45.208s
5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +54.534s
6 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team +59.976s
7 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team +75.397s
8 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team +83.235s
9 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team +1 lap
10 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri +1 lap
11 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team +1 lap
12 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team +1 lap
13 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri +1 lap
14 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team +1 lap
15 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team +1 lap
16 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +2 laps
17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team +2 laps
18 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing +2 laps
19 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team DNF
20 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari DNF

