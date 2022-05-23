No XD Falcons for Round 2 of TCM

Gulf Western Oils Touring Car Masters will be without both of the XD Falcons when Round 2 takes place this coming weekend at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Steven Johnson has indeed had to park Tru-Blu due to a sponsorship gap, the possibility of which was previously reported by Speedcafe.com.

Furthermore, the man who first raced an XD Falcon in the series, Marcus Zukanovic, is out for personal reasons, although both he and Johnson hope to return later in the year.

While those two popular cars will be missing, there will be a Commodore on the grid, with Gerard McLeod making his return in his VC.

Danny Buzadzic and Peter Burnitt are also back in what will be a 19-car field in Holden Toranas, and Ben Dunn makes his first start of 2022 in his Chevrolet Monza.

As previously reported, Cameron McConville will make his TCM debut in a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, owned by Ian Woodward and taken to race wins by Ryal Harris, while Brad Tilley races against son Jamie in an XY Falcon.

George Miedecke (Chevrolet Camaro RS) leads the series after Round 1 in Sydney in March, from Ryan Hansford (Holden Torana A9X) and John Bowe (Holden Torana SL/R 5000).

Practice and Qualifying take place this Friday, as part of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships.

The Trophy Race and Race 1 will be held on Saturday, with two more races to come on Sunday.

All four of those races will be shown as part of Stan Sport’s live and ad-free coverage.

Entry list: Round 2, Sydney Motorsport Park