No XD Falcons for Round 2 of TCM

Marcus Zukanovic in his XD Falcon
Gulf Western Oils Touring Car Masters will be without both of the XD Falcons when Round 2 takes place this coming weekend at Sydney Motorsport Park.
Steven Johnson has indeed had to park Tru-Blu due to a sponsorship gap, the possibility of which was previously reported by Speedcafe.com.
Furthermore, the man who first raced an XD Falcon in the series, Marcus Zukanovic, is out for personal reasons, although both he and Johnson hope to return later in the year.
While those two popular cars will be missing, there will be a Commodore on the grid, with Gerard McLeod making his return in his VC.
Danny Buzadzic and Peter Burnitt are also back in what will be a 19-car field in Holden Toranas, and Ben Dunn makes his first start of 2022 in his Chevrolet Monza.
Gerard McLeod. Picture: Speed Shots Photography/Nathan Wong
As previously reported, Cameron McConville will make his TCM debut in a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, owned by Ian Woodward and taken to race wins by Ryal Harris, while Brad Tilley races against son Jamie in an XY Falcon.
George Miedecke (Chevrolet Camaro RS) leads the series after Round 1 in Sydney in March, from Ryan Hansford (Holden Torana A9X) and John Bowe (Holden Torana SL/R 5000).
Practice and Qualifying take place this Friday, as part of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships.
The Trophy Race and Race 1 will be held on Saturday, with two more races to come on Sunday.
All four of those races will be shown as part of Stan Sport’s live and ad-free coverage.
Entry list: Round 2, Sydney Motorsport Park
|Num
|Class
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|MAKE
|MODEL
|3
|Pro Am
|Western General Body Works
|Danny Buzadzic
|Holden
|Torana A9X Hatch
|6
|Pro Master
|Multispares Racing
|Ryan Hansford
|Holden
|Torana A9X
|7
|Pro Am
|MoCOMM Motorsport Comms
|Jim Pollicina
|Holden
|Torana A9X
|9
|Pro Am
|Jesus Racing
|Andrew Fisher
|Ford
|Falcon XY GT HO
|12
|Pro Sport
|Lighthouse Hotel
|Peter Burnitt
|Holden
|Torana A9X
|18
|Pro Master
|Rare Spares /PAYNTER DIXON
|John Bowe
|Holden
|Torana SL/R 5000
|28
|Pro Am
|BedRug / Brad Tilley Auto Garage
|Brad Tilley
|Ford
|Falcon XY GT HO
|29
|Pro Am
|Bedrug / Gulf Oil Australia
|Jamie Tilley
|Ford
|Mustang Coupe
|33
|Pro Am
|Hancock Racing
|Cameron Mason
|Ford
|Mustang Trans Am
|46
|Pro Am
|Hillier Brothers / JT Electrical
|Leo Tobin
|Ford
|Mustang
|50
|Pro Am
|Motorsport Parts Australia
|Gerard McLeod
|Holden
|VB Commodore
|55
|Pro Sport
|Bullet Trailers Racing Team
|John Adams
|Ford
|Falcon XY GT
|60
|Pro Am
|Anglomoil Superior Lubricants
|Cameron Tilley
|Valiant
|Pacer
|69
|Pro Master
|ACM Auto Parts
|Cameron McConville
|Chevrolet
|Camaro SS
|77
|Pro Am
|SNB Berryman Racing
|Warren Trewin
|Holden
|HQ Monaro
|85
|Pro Master
|Daimler Trucks Adelaide/Ausblue/NTI Insurance
|George Miedecke
|Chevrolet
|Camaro RS
|88
|Pro Am
|TIFS Third Party Logistics
|Tony Karanfilovski
|Ford
|Mustang Trans Am
|95
|Pro Am
|Daimler Trucks Adelaide/Ausblue/NTI Insurance
|Mark King
|Chevrolet
|Camaro SS
|99
|Pro Am
|Balmain Coffee Company
|Ben Dunn
|Chevrolet
|Monza
Steven Johnson in Tru-Blu
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]