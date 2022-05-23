> News > National > Touring Car Masters

No XD Falcons for Round 2 of TCM

Daniel Herrero

Monday 23rd May, 2022 - 3:30pm

Marcus Zukanovic in his XD Falcon

Gulf Western Oils Touring Car Masters will be without both of the XD Falcons when Round 2 takes place this coming weekend at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Steven Johnson has indeed had to park Tru-Blu due to a sponsorship gap, the possibility of which was previously reported by Speedcafe.com.

Furthermore, the man who first raced an XD Falcon in the series, Marcus Zukanovic, is out for personal reasons, although both he and Johnson hope to return later in the year.

While those two popular cars will be missing, there will be a Commodore on the grid, with Gerard McLeod making his return in his VC.

Danny Buzadzic and Peter Burnitt are also back in what will be a 19-car field in Holden Toranas, and Ben Dunn makes his first start of 2022 in his Chevrolet Monza.

Gerard McLeod. Picture: Speed Shots Photography/Nathan Wong

As previously reported, Cameron McConville will make his TCM debut in a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, owned by Ian Woodward and taken to race wins by Ryal Harris, while Brad Tilley races against son Jamie in an XY Falcon.

George Miedecke (Chevrolet Camaro RS) leads the series after Round 1 in Sydney in March, from Ryan Hansford (Holden Torana A9X) and John Bowe (Holden Torana SL/R 5000).

Practice and Qualifying take place this Friday, as part of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships.

The Trophy Race and Race 1 will be held on Saturday, with two more races to come on Sunday.

All four of those races will be shown as part of Stan Sport’s live and ad-free coverage.

Entry list: Round 2, Sydney Motorsport Park

Num Class Team/Sponsor Driver MAKE MODEL
3 Pro Am Western General Body Works Danny Buzadzic Holden Torana A9X Hatch
6 Pro Master Multispares Racing Ryan Hansford Holden Torana A9X
7 Pro Am MoCOMM Motorsport Comms Jim Pollicina Holden Torana A9X
9 Pro Am Jesus Racing Andrew Fisher Ford Falcon XY GT HO
12 Pro Sport Lighthouse Hotel Peter Burnitt Holden Torana A9X
18 Pro Master Rare Spares /PAYNTER DIXON John Bowe Holden Torana SL/R 5000
28 Pro Am BedRug / Brad Tilley Auto Garage Brad Tilley Ford Falcon XY GT HO
29 Pro Am Bedrug / Gulf Oil Australia Jamie Tilley Ford Mustang Coupe
33 Pro Am Hancock Racing Cameron Mason Ford Mustang Trans Am
46 Pro Am Hillier Brothers / JT Electrical Leo Tobin Ford Mustang
50 Pro Am Motorsport Parts Australia Gerard McLeod Holden VB Commodore
55 Pro Sport Bullet Trailers Racing Team John Adams Ford Falcon XY GT
60 Pro Am Anglomoil Superior Lubricants Cameron Tilley Valiant Pacer
69 Pro Master ACM Auto Parts Cameron McConville Chevrolet Camaro SS
77 Pro Am SNB Berryman Racing Warren Trewin Holden HQ Monaro
85 Pro Master Daimler Trucks Adelaide/Ausblue/NTI Insurance George Miedecke Chevrolet Camaro RS
88 Pro Am TIFS Third Party Logistics Tony Karanfilovski Ford Mustang Trans Am
95 Pro Am Daimler Trucks Adelaide/Ausblue/NTI Insurance Mark King Chevrolet Camaro SS
99 Pro Am Balmain Coffee Company Ben Dunn Chevrolet Monza

Steven Johnson in Tru-Blu

