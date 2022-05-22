Waters dedicates Winton win to late grandmother

Cameron Waters has dedicated his superb victory in Race 13 of the Repco Supercars Championship to his late grandmother.

Waters defended brilliantly to keep Shane van Gisbergen at bay in a battle that went down to the final corner, delivering Tickford Racing its first race win of the season.

“It’s been a really up-and-down start to the year for us and it’s been really hard on the team,” said the #6 Monster Energy-backed driver.

“They’ve dug deep and been able to turn it all around for us and give me a car that’s capable of winning races and being up the front.

“The last two rounds the car has been super speedy, so a massive thank you to them.

“This win is really, really special. I want to dedicate the win to my nana who I lost around Easter weekend.

“And my thoughts are with Matty [Roberts], our team manager, who is kind of going through a similar thing, so thoughts are with him and all his family.”

Waters had never before been on the Supercars Championship podium at Winton Motor Raceway.

Another two races round out the Pizza Hut Winton SuperSprint today, qualifying for which begins at 09:40 local time/AEST.