Waters beats charging van Gisbergen to Race 15 win at Winton

By Daniel Herrero

Sunday 22nd May, 2022 - 4:44pm

Cameron Waters. Picture: Ross Gibb

Cameron Waters has done just enough to beat a charging Shane van Gisbergen to victory in Race 15 of the Repco Supercars Championship at the Pizza Hut Winton SuperSprint.

The Tickford Racing driver effectively led all the way but had the #97 ZB Commodore in his mirrors for the last of 36 laps, after van Gisbergen was fitted with three fresh tyres in his compulsory pit stop.

However, unlike the clash which Waters survived a day earlier, a lunge never came this time around, and the #6 Monster Energy Mustang beat the Red Bull Ampol Racing entry to the chequered flag by 0.4422s.

Andre Heimgartner had provided some resistance to van Gisbergen, getting ahead at the start and also in their pit stops, but eventually finished more than 10 seconds back in third position in the #8 R&J Batteries ZB Commodore.

David Reynolds (#26 Penrite Mustang) took fourth and Will Brown (#9 ZB Commodore) was officially fifth once a time penalty was applied to Boost Mobile Racing by Erebus team-mate Brodie Kostecki.

With Anton De Pasquale (#11 Shell V-Power Mustang) classified eighth, and van Gisbergen picking up the five fastest lap bonus points, the Triple Eight Race Engineering driver has moved his advantage at the top of the championship to 281 points, while Waters is up to third.

Back when the lights went out, Waters led the field away from pole position while van Gisbergen lost second spot to Heimgartner after the Brad Jones Racing driver managed to hang on the outside through the first corner.

Van Gisbergen was in fact almost back to fourth by the time they exited Turn 3, but just managed to cover a fast-starting Reynolds, while De Pasquale took up fifth.

As was the case in the preceding race, van Gisbergen had a train form behind him in the opening laps, but shook them off and then set about closing the one-second margin between himself and Heimgartner ahead.

The championship leader caught Car #8 on Lap 14 and made a fairly straightforward pass at Turn 7, by which time Waters was more than three seconds up the road.

While Brown pitted from sixth on Lap 13, the rest of the front-runners were pressing on, and van Gisbergen had cut Waters’ advantage to less than two seconds on Lap 17.

Car #6 was into the lane next time around for a set of rears, while van Gisbergen and Heimgartner waited until Lap 22 to stop.

Triple Eight opted for three tyres for Car #97 and van Gisbergen was jumped in the lane by Heimgartner, as they resumed again behind Waters.

The championship leader reclaimed the effective second position from Heimgartner next time they negotiated Turn 10, as Reynolds pitted from the official lead for new working side tyres.

When the pit stop cycle completed on Lap 24, Waters led by 5.8s over van Gisbergen, with Heimgartner third and Reynolds fourth, the latter having briefly dropped behind Brown on his out lap.

Brodie Kostecki (#99 ZB Commodore) was sixth but with a 15-second time penalty waiting due to pit lane speeding, followed by Broc Feeney (#88 Red Bull Ampol ZB Commodore), De Pasquale, Lee Holdsworth (#10 Penrite Mustang), and Mark Winterbottom (#18 Irwin Tools ZB Commodore).

Van Gisbergen cut Waters’ lead to less than four seconds on Lap 29, and was only 1.6s in arrears with three laps to go.

At the start of the final lap, the figure was just 0.53s, but SVG never quite got close enough to try and have a dive as he had done around 24 hours earlier, when Waters also prevailed.

It means that those two finished top two in all three races at Winton, with honours split two-one in Waters’ favour.

“So pumped to get it done again; two wins this weekend is absolutely amazing,” he said.

“I can’t thank all my team enough; they’ve given me an absolute rocketship this weekend and it’s awesome to be able to convert it as well.

“I knew Shane took three tyres and he was going to come back at me, he was faster that first stint, but I just tried to press on and maintain as much of a gap as I could and I held on.”

Behind Heimgartner, Reynolds, and Brown in the classification was Holdsworth in sixth, from Feeney, De Pasquale, Winterbottom, and Will Davison (#17 Shell V-Power Mustang).

Chaz Mostert (#25 Mobil 1 Optus ZB Commodore) finished 11th, having qualified 10th, pitted on Lap 6, but then got stuck behind Davison due to a slow stop.

Brodie Kostecki was officially classified 13th, and Jack Smith (#4 SCT Logistics ZB Commodore) finished a lap down in 26th after copping damage, front and rear, in the cut and thrust of the first lap.

James Courtney (#5 Snowy River Caravans Mustang) ended up 27th of 27 after his eventful 31 laps, copping a 15-second penalty for spinning Tickford team-mate Jake Kostecki (#56 Tradie Mustang) then tangling with Tim Slade (#3 CoolDrive Mustang) in an incident which put him into the barriers at Turn 2.

The sixth event of the season is the Merlin Darwin Triple Crown, at Hidden Valley Raceway, on June 17-19.

Results: Race 15, Pizza Hut Winton SuperSprint

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Laps Race time
1 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 36 49:11.5491
2 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 36 49:11.9913
3 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Holden Commodore ZB 36 49:22.2817
4 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 36 49:26.8052
5 9 Boost Mobile Racing by Erebus William Brown Holden Commodore ZB 36 49:37.1145
6 10 Penrite Racing Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 36 49:39.3056
7 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Holden Commodore ZB 36 49:40.2550
8 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 36 49:40.5734
9 18 IRWIN Racing Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 36 49:45.7395
10 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 36 49:46.9861
11 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 36 49:48.1654
12 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 36 49:50.5739
13 99 Boost Mobile Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 36 49:50.8252
14 20 Nulon Racing Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 36 49:53.4072
15 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 36 49:55.1593
16 76 PremiAir Subway Racing Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 36 49:56.9563
17 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB 36 49:57.1911
18 35 Truck Assist Racing Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 36 50:02.1873
19 96 Automotive Superstore Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 36 50:05.3823
20 3 CoolDrive Auto Parts Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 36 50:10.3404
21 27 Walkinshaw Andretti United Jayden Ojeda Holden Commodore ZB 36 50:10.7261
22 22 PremiAir Coca Cola Racing Chris Pither Holden Commodore ZB 36 50:11.0551
23 14 Middy’s Electrical Racing Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 36 50:11.0736
24 49 Joss & Dynamic Jordan Boys Holden Commodore ZB 36 50:13.8857
25 56 Tradie Racing Jake Kostecki Ford Mustang GT 36 50:14.1854
26 4 SCT Logistics Racing Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 35 50:14.5086
27 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 31 49:44.8109

Fastest lap (bonus): Shane van Gisbergen, 1:20.1318s, Lap 26

Drivers’ championship

Pos Driver Pts
1 Shane van Gisbergen 1376
2 Anton De Pasquale 1095
3 Cameron Waters 1043
4 Will Davison 1018
5 David Reynolds 966
6 Chaz Mostert 947
7 Broc Feeney 887
8 Brodie Kostecki 865
9 Tim Slade 767
10 James Courtney 764
11 Lee Holdsworth 752
12 Andre Heimgartner 744
13 Todd Hazelwood 712
14 Mark Winterbottom 693
15 William Brown 690
16 Nick Percat 643
17 Macauley Jones 527
18 Scott Pye 521
19 Thomas Randle 490
20 Jack Le Brocq 468
21 Bryce Fullwood 464
22 Chris Pither 446
23 Garry Jacobson 427
24 Jake Kostecki 419
25 Jack Smith 412
26 Jayden Ojeda 90
27 Jordan Boys 62

Teams’ championship

Pos Car(s) Team Pts
1 88 97 Triple Eight Race Engineering 2263
2 11 17 Dick Johnson Racing 2113
3 5 6 Tickford Racing 1807
4 10 26 Grove Racing 1718
5 2 25 Walkinshaw Andretti United 1560
6 9 99 Erebus Motorsport 1555
7 18 20 Team 18 1214
8 8 14 Brad Jones Racing 1208
9 34 35 Matt Stone Racing 1180
10 4 96 Brad Jones Racing 939
11 55 56 Tickford Racing 909
12 22 76 PremiAir Racing 873
13 3 Blanchard Racing Team 767
14 27 Walkinshaw Andretti United 90
15 49 Image Racing 62

