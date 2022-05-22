Van Gisbergen overcomes Waters to win Race 14 at Winton

Shane van Gisbergen has got past Cameron Waters to win Race 14 of the Repco Supercars Championship at the Pizza Hut Winton SuperSprint.

In a reversal of the top two in a thrilling Race 13, the Red Bull Ampol Racing driver was able to pull off a bold move as Waters came up to speed after his compulsory pit stop.

From there, van Gisbergen cleared out to a 5.2987s victory over the man in the #6 Monster Energy Mustang after 36 laps around Winton Motor Raceway, with David Reynolds completing the podium.

Lee Holdsworth made it Penrite Mustangs third and fourth, ahead of Chaz Mostert (#25 Mobil 1 Optus ZB Commodore), Will Brown (#9 Boost Mobile ZB Commodore), Andre Heimgartner (#8 R&J Batteries ZB Commodore), and James Courtney (#5 Snowy River Caravans Mustang), the latter of whom picked up the fastest lap bonus points.

Mark Winterbottom (#18 Irwin Tools ZB Commodore) took ninth while 10th went to Anton De Pasquale (#11 Shell V-Power Mustang), who has slipped to 244 points behind van Gisbergen at the top of the drivers’ championship standings.

“It was a great race,” said van Gisbergen.

“Cam was quick again but our boys did an awesome job in the pit stop and that put the pressure on them.

“Thanks to Red Bull Ampol Racing – they won the race in the pits – and then, yeah, put a nice move on Cam.

“The car was awesome; I was just pushing and made a nice gap.

“[We will] See how we go this afternoon [from the front row, alongside Waters], but really enjoying the racing with these three guys.”

At the start, Waters got the jump from pole position and led van Gisbergen (#97 ZB Commodore) away, with Reynolds (#26 Mustang) slotting into fourth, behind Mostert, after looking for a move at the first corner.

Waters quickly skipped almost a second clear, while van Gisbergen came under early attention from Mostert, Reynolds, Holdsworth (#10 Mustang), Heimgartner, and Brown.

The latter was first of the front-runners to take their compulsory pit stop, getting out of the queue for a fresh set of working side tyres on Lap 5, although he had to prop upon exit of his box given Thomas Randle (#55 Castrol Mustang) was on his way in, just in front.

Mostert was 3.3s from the very front of the field, but only car lengths ahead of Reynolds, when he stopped for rears on Lap 14 and rejoined behind Brown in an effective change of position.

Van Gisbergen was 0.7s behind Waters when he pitted for rears on Lap 15, and that drew the race leader into the lane a lap later for a like stop.

Tickford Racing serviced Car #6 quickly enough but Waters got out just ahead of Car #97 and was hence vulnerable as his inbound tyres came up to temperature.

He tried to defend, but van Gisbergen managed to dive down what gap there was at Turn 3, where the two touched mirrors, and the New Zealander was into the effective race lead.

Reynolds was the official leader until he peeled off for working side tyres on Lap 22 and rejoined eighth, fifth of those who had pitted, but got past Mostert thanks to his grip advantage, less than two laps later at Turn 11/Turn 12.

Holdsworth took service on Lap 24 and the cycle was done a lap later, by which time van Gisbergen had stretched his margin over Waters to more than two seconds.

Brown was third, but only until Reynolds went underneath him moments later again at Turn 3, with Mostert fifth, then Heimgartner, Holdsworth, an early-stopping Courtney, and Winterbottom in ninth.

De Pasquale sat 10th, having qualified seventh and circulated around the back end of the top 10 in actual or effective terms all race.

Holdsworth picked off Heimgartner on Lap 29 and was soon part of the trio putting pressure on Brown in the battle for fourth.

The bottleneck helped Holdsworth pass Mostert on Lap 32 at Turn 3, then he executed the move on Brown on Lap 33 at Turn 10.

As van Gisbergen moved his advantage beyond five seconds, Mostert got by Brown for fifth at Turn 12 on the penultimate lap, although the Erebus Motorsport steerer managed to keep Heimgartner behind him, and that was how they would finish.

Brodie Kostecki (#99 Boost Mobile ZB Commodore) held off Broc Feeney (#88 Red Bull Ampol ZB Commodore) in the battle for 11th, while Will Davison (#17 Shell V-Power Mustang) dropped from 12th on the grid to 14th at the chequers.

Neither Garry Jacobson (#76 Subway ZB Commodore) nor Scott Pye (#20 Nulon ZB Commodore) finished, the former due to high gearbox temperatures and the latter after another power steering drama, while the rest of the 27 drivers completed all 36 laps.

The final race of the weekend, another 36-lapper, is scheduled for 15:35 local time/AEST.

Results: Race 14, Pizza Hut Winton SuperSprint

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Laps Race time 1 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 36 49:18.2907 2 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 36 49:23.5894 3 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 36 49:26.8332 4 10 Penrite Racing Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 36 49:33.3479 5 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 36 49:38.2074 6 9 Boost Mobile Racing by Erebus William Brown Holden Commodore ZB 36 49:40.1215 7 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Holden Commodore ZB 36 49:40.2597 8 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 36 49:43.1169 9 18 IRWIN Racing Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 36 49:43.2380 10 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 36 49:45.0933 11 99 Boost Mobile Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 36 49:45.6360 12 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Holden Commodore ZB 36 49:47.3362 13 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB 36 49:58.3276 14 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 36 49:58.4709 15 3 CoolDrive Auto Parts Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 36 49:58.7053 16 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 36 49:59.0303 17 35 Truck Assist Racing Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 36 50:00.2407 18 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 36 50:01.0250 19 96 Automotive Superstore Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 36 50:03.2481 20 56 Tradie Racing Jake Kostecki Ford Mustang GT 36 50:03.8941 21 14 Middy’s Electrical Racing Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 36 50:05.5695 22 27 Walkinshaw Andretti United Jayden Ojeda Holden Commodore ZB 36 50:10.8725 23 4 SCT Logistics Racing Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 36 50:15.3586 24 22 PremiAir Coca Cola Racing Chris Pither Holden Commodore ZB 36 50:21.9489 25 49 Joss & Dynamic Jordan Boys Holden Commodore ZB 36 50:26.9075 NC 76 PremiAir Subway Racing Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 26 42:03.0060 NC 20 Nulon Racing Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 18 31:41.0092

Fastest lap (bonus): James Courtney, 1:20.0046s, Lap 7

Drivers’ championship

Pos Driver Pts 1 Shane van Gisbergen 1279 2 Anton De Pasquale 1035 3 Will Davison 966 4 Cameron Waters 943 5 Chaz Mostert 899 6 David Reynolds 886 7 Broc Feeney 823 8 Brodie Kostecki 821 9 James Courtney 748 10 Tim Slade 737 11 Lee Holdsworth 684 12 Todd Hazelwood 678 13 Andre Heimgartner 658 14 Mark Winterbottom 637 15 William Brown 616 16 Nick Percat 603 17 Macauley Jones 495 18 Scott Pye 479 19 Thomas Randle 444 20 Bryce Fullwood 440 21 Jack Le Brocq 432 22 Chris Pither 420 23 Jake Kostecki 399 24 Jack Smith 394 25 Garry Jacobson 389 26 Jayden Ojeda 62 27 Jordan Boys 40

Teams’ championship