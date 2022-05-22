> News > Formula 1

Starting Grid: Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 22nd May, 2022 - 5:58pm
Pos Num Driver Team
1 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari
2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
3 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari
4 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
5 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
6 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
7 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team
8 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
9 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team
10 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team
11 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team
12 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team
13 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri
14 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri
15 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team
16 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team
17 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team
18 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team
19 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing
20 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing

The Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix begins at 23:00 AEST.

