Russell cruises to Carrera Cup victory at Winton

David Russell has won Race 2 of Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia at Winton Motor Raceway, after a chaotic opening few laps.

Harri Jones started on pole after his race win yesterday, but Russell took the lead off the start and never looked back, leading all 25 laps of the race, with Jones in second and Dylan O’Keeffe finishing in third.

Multiple Pro-Am contenders were wiped out after a late first lap pile-up, which involved the likes of Geoff Emery, Stephen Grove, and Liam Talbot.

Several drivers in the 31-car field had off-road excursions in the laps that followed, after Talbot dropped coolant across the track due to the damage he sustained on Lap 1.

Sonic Motor Racing Services driver Simon Fallon was the big winner amongst the chaos, picking up 10 positions to finish in seventh.

Rookie Matthew Belford, who entered this round sitting in last place in the championship was able to grab the race win in the Pro-Am class, holding off veteran Rodney Jane in a close finish.

This was Belford’s second ever round in Carrera Cup, earning his first pole yesterday, and his first win today.

Sam Shahin, who did not finish yesterday’s race, rounded out the Race 2 Pro-Am podium.

Carrera Cup returns for a third and final race of the weekend at 14:20 local time/AEST.

Results to follow