Results: Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 22nd May, 2022 - 1:36am

Charles Leclerc needed just a single flying lap in Qualifying 3 to bank his third pole of 2022.

Pos Num Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3
1 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 1:19.861 1:19.969 1:18.750
2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:20.091 1:19.219 1:19.073
3 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 1:19.892 1:19.453 1:19.166
4 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1:20.218 1:19.470 1:19.393
5 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 1:20.447 1:19.830 1:19.420
6 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1:20.252 1:19.794 1:19.512
7 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1:20.355 1:20.053 1:19.608
8 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 1:20.227 1:19.810 1:19.682
9 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 1:20.549 1:20.287 1:20.297
10 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 1:20.683 1:20.436 1:20.368
11 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 1:20.838 1:20.471
12 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 1:20.880 1:20.638
13 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:20.707 1:20.639
14 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:20.719 1:20.861
15 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1:20.476 1:21.094
16 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 1:20.954
17 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 1:21.043
18 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 1:21.418
19 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 1:21.645
20 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 1:21.915

