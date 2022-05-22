Results: Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, Qualifying
Charles Leclerc needed just a single flying lap in Qualifying 3 to bank his third pole of 2022.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1:19.861
|1:19.969
|1:18.750
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|1:20.091
|1:19.219
|1:19.073
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1:19.892
|1:19.453
|1:19.166
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|1:20.218
|1:19.470
|1:19.393
|5
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|1:20.447
|1:19.830
|1:19.420
|6
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|1:20.252
|1:19.794
|1:19.512
|7
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|1:20.355
|1:20.053
|1:19.608
|8
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:20.227
|1:19.810
|1:19.682
|9
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|1:20.549
|1:20.287
|1:20.297
|10
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|1:20.683
|1:20.436
|1:20.368
|11
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|1:20.838
|1:20.471
|
|12
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|1:20.880
|1:20.638
|
|13
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:20.707
|1:20.639
|
|14
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:20.719
|1:20.861
|
|15
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|1:20.476
|1:21.094
|
|16
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|1:20.954
|
|
|17
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|1:21.043
|
|
|18
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|1:21.418
|
|
|19
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|1:21.645
|
|
|20
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|1:21.915
|
|
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]