Jones claims first Carrera Cup round win

Harri Jones has won the third race and overall round at Winton in the Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia championship.

David Russell started from pole, but it was Jones who was able to cleanly get the jump, setting up what would be a one-second victory in the end.

Russell ended up finishing in second place, with former Supercars full-timer Dale Wood taking third.

This is Jones’ first round win in Carrera Cup after just 10 round starts, denying veteran Russell.

Jones is now the championship leader, moving up from fourth place heading into Winton.

This is the 11th time that Russell has finished on the podium for a round, still without a win.

Five different teams were able to finish in the top five positions, with Dylan O’Keeffe and Simon Fallon fourth and fifth.

An opening lap tangle put Luke Youlden off the road, and with six laps remaining, Michael Almond had a wild spin at the Turn 5 sweeper as he blew a left rear tyre – both were able to finish the race in 13th and 31st, respectively.

Matthew Belford was once again able to win the Pro-Am class, with Rodney Jane in second and Adrian Flack finishing in third.

Carrera Cup returns in four weeks’ time for Round 3 of the championship at Hidden Valley.

Results to follow