Results: Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, Free Practice 3
While Charles Leclerc was fastest yet again, the real story was a seemingly reinvigorated Mercedes.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|22
|1:19.772
|
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|11
|1:19.844
|+0.072s
|3
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|15
|1:19.920
|+0.148s
|4
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|17
|1:20.002
|+0.230s
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|22
|1:20.129
|+0.357s
|6
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|18
|1:20.260
|+0.488s
|7
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|17
|1:20.403
|+0.631s
|8
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|20
|1:20.646
|+0.874s
|9
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|23
|1:20.781
|+1.009s
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|17
|1:20.882
|+1.110s
|11
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|16
|1:20.910
|+1.138s
|12
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|23
|1:20.944
|+1.172s
|13
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|16
|1:20.981
|+1.209s
|14
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|18
|1:21.201
|+1.429s
|15
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|21
|1:21.449
|+1.677s
|16
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|22
|1:21.520
|+1.748s
|17
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|17
|1:21.572
|+1.800s
|18
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|17
|1:22.419
|+2.647s
|19
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|4
|1:25.467
|+5.695s
|20
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1
|
|
