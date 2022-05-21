> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, Free Practice 3

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 21st May, 2022 - 10:22pm

While Charles Leclerc was fastest yet again, the real story was a seemingly reinvigorated Mercedes.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 22 1:19.772
2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 11 1:19.844 +0.072s
3 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 15 1:19.920 +0.148s
4 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 17 1:20.002 +0.230s
5 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 22 1:20.129 +0.357s
6 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 18 1:20.260 +0.488s
7 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 17 1:20.403 +0.631s
8 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 1:20.646 +0.874s
9 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 23 1:20.781 +1.009s
10 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 17 1:20.882 +1.110s
11 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 16 1:20.910 +1.138s
12 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 23 1:20.944 +1.172s
13 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 16 1:20.981 +1.209s
14 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 18 1:21.201 +1.429s
15 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 21 1:21.449 +1.677s
16 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 22 1:21.520 +1.748s
17 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 17 1:21.572 +1.800s
18 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 17 1:22.419 +2.647s
19 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 4 1:25.467 +5.695s
20 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 1

