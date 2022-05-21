> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, Free Practice 2

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 21st May, 2022 - 2:05am

While Charles Leclerc was fastest, it was the two Mercedes that caught the eye in Free Practice 2.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 28 1:19.670
2 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 26 1:19.787 +0.117s
3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 25 1:19.874 +0.204s
4 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 30 1:19.990 +0.320s
5 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 27 1:20.006 +0.336s
6 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 25 1:20.203 +0.533s
7 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 29 1:20.632 +0.962s
8 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 30 1:20.703 +1.033s
9 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 26 1:20.745 +1.075s
10 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 24 1:20.757 +1.087s
11 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 27 1:20.917 +1.247s
12 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 24 1:21.013 +1.343s
13 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 31 1:21.249 +1.579s
14 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 28 1:21.285 +1.615s
15 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 21 1:21.385 +1.715s
16 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 3 1:21.828 +2.158s
17 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 29 1:21.866 +2.196s
18 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 30 1:22.319 +2.649s
19 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 24 1:23.197 +3.527s
20 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 6 1:23.388 +3.718s

