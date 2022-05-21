Results: Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, Free Practice 2
While Charles Leclerc was fastest, it was the two Mercedes that caught the eye in Free Practice 2.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|28
|1:19.670
|
|2
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|26
|1:19.787
|+0.117s
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|25
|1:19.874
|+0.204s
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|30
|1:19.990
|+0.320s
|5
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|27
|1:20.006
|+0.336s
|6
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|25
|1:20.203
|+0.533s
|7
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|29
|1:20.632
|+0.962s
|8
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|30
|1:20.703
|+1.033s
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|26
|1:20.745
|+1.075s
|10
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|24
|1:20.757
|+1.087s
|11
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|27
|1:20.917
|+1.247s
|12
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|24
|1:21.013
|+1.343s
|13
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|31
|1:21.249
|+1.579s
|14
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|28
|1:21.285
|+1.615s
|15
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|21
|1:21.385
|+1.715s
|16
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|3
|1:21.828
|+2.158s
|17
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|29
|1:21.866
|+2.196s
|18
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|30
|1:22.319
|+2.649s
|19
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|24
|1:23.197
|+3.527s
|20
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|6
|1:23.388
|+3.718s
