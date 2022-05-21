Results: Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, Free Practice 1
Ferrari on top though traffic masked Max Verstappen’s true pace in Free Practice 1 in Spain.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|27
|1:19.828
|
|2
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|27
|1:19.907
|+0.079s
|3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|28
|1:20.164
|+0.336s
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|28
|1:20.590
|+0.762s
|5
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|24
|1:20.768
|+0.940s
|6
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|27
|1:20.811
|+0.983s
|7
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|24
|1:21.279
|+1.451s
|8
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|23
|1:21.422
|+1.594s
|9
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|23
|1:21.737
|+1.909s
|10
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|28
|1:21.814
|+1.986s
|11
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|26
|1:21.891
|+2.063s
|12
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|23
|1:21.920
|+2.092s
|13
|88
|Robert Kubica
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|20
|1:21.975
|+2.147s
|14
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|16
|1:22.089
|+2.261s
|15
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|21
|1:22.146
|+2.318s
|16
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|20
|1:22.164
|+2.336s
|17
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|25
|1:22.614
|+2.786s
|18
|45
|Nyck de Vries
|Williams Racing
|28
|1:22.920
|+3.092s
|19
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|27
|1:23.011
|+3.183s
|20
|36
|Juri Vips
|Red Bull Racing
|23
|1:24.138
|+4.310s
