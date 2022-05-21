> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, Free Practice 1

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 21st May, 2022 - 12:04am

Ferrari on top though traffic masked Max Verstappen’s true pace in Free Practice 1 in Spain.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 27 1:19.828
2 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 27 1:19.907 +0.079s
3 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 28 1:20.164 +0.336s
4 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 28 1:20.590 +0.762s
5 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 24 1:20.768 +0.940s
6 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 27 1:20.811 +0.983s
7 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 24 1:21.279 +1.451s
8 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 23 1:21.422 +1.594s
9 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 23 1:21.737 +1.909s
10 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 28 1:21.814 +1.986s
11 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 26 1:21.891 +2.063s
12 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 23 1:21.920 +2.092s
13 88 Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo F1 Team 20 1:21.975 +2.147s
14 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 16 1:22.089 +2.261s
15 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 21 1:22.146 +2.318s
16 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 20 1:22.164 +2.336s
17 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 25 1:22.614 +2.786s
18 45 Nyck de Vries Williams Racing 28 1:22.920 +3.092s
19 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 27 1:23.011 +3.183s
20 36 Juri Vips Red Bull Racing 23 1:24.138 +4.310s

