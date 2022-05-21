Power failure interrupts Fast Friday at Indy 500

The Fast Friday practice session at the Indianapolis 500 remains on hold due to a power issue in Race Control.

Just two drivers had completed laps when proceedings were brought to a halt, with broadcast advising that Race Control had lost power.

Helio Castroneves (Meyer Shank Racing Honda) had not long set a 228.229mph (367.299km/h), after Santino Ferrucci (Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet) had achieved an average 223.242mph (359.273km/h) on an early run.

As at 12:32 local time, almost 20 minutes after the session was put under yellow flag conditions, there has not been a restart.

Drivers have been greeted by gusty conditions at the Brickyard today, creating a significant challenge in navigating the circuit.

“Fast Friday is upon us at @ims and as you can see, the wind is howling today. Wind gusts up to 35 mph.” — @GrahamRahal 🌬😳@UnitedRentals | @Honda pic.twitter.com/UizhIPj4YC — Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (@RLLracing) May 20, 2022

Update 02:45 AEST

Power is reportedly back at Race Control.

Update 02:47 AEST

Green flag.