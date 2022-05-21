Kostecki brake dramas made for ‘woeful’ Winton qualifying prep

Brodie Kostecki has lamented a tough start to his maiden Repco Supercars Championship event at Winton Motor Raceway.

The Erebus Motorsport driver was plagued by brake issues throughout practice this morning, which were only resolved in time for Qualifying for Race 13.

Kostecki wound up 11th, missing the cut for Q3 by a mere eight one-thousandths of a second after electing to remain in the lane at the death.

“It’s been a pretty rough day for us to be honest,” he said.

“It’s probably where we deserve to be. We haven’t done a proper lap all day, just had a bit of a drama with the brakes.

“The race car is not too bad, we just sort of missed out on the practicing to finetune it for qualifying.

“We’re just lacking in a few areas of the track and unfortunately we’re in those corners for a very long time. We’ll have to tune it up for the race and see how we go from there.”

He added of his earlier troubles: “I think we were about seven or eight tenths off in practice so it was pretty woeful but we’ll get it tuned up for the race.”

Shell V-Power Racing Team driver Will Davison was another to roll the dice and lose in Q2, leaving him to start this afternoon’s 36-lapper from 13th.

“We’ve been catching up all day, we were behind the eight-ball,” explained the #17 pilot.

“I think we were quite reasonable then for that first run and we definitely would have gone a chunk quicker; you just don’t know what the track is going to do.

“That time we thought was just going to sneak into the 10 and we knew we would go a chunk quicker in the next segment. What can you do?

“Hindsight hero, we stuffed up, but we would have looked good if we got through.”

It was even worse for Nick Percat (22nd), who was outqualified by wildcard team-mate Jayden Ojeda (19th), while Tim Slade was left lost for words after managing a mere 24th in the 27-car field.

“I felt as though up until Perth we’ve had a car that we could understand and things made sense,” said the Blanchard Racing Team driver.

“Perth was a tough one and I thought that was just a bit of a one-off but we didn’t have a great test day here and that’s continued into today. So yeah, no idea.”

The biggest disappointment in Q3 was David Reynolds, who had looked a firm contender for pole but ultimately could do no better than seventh.

“Just a bit disappointed because I rolled out [1:]18.2, then next set 18.2, and then 18.63, so it was just shithouse,” said Reynolds.

“I don’t know [the reason]. We’re going to look at it, see what it is. Could be a driver f**k up, but who knows.”

Pole-sitter Shane van Gisbergen will share the front-row with Cameron Waters for Race 13, starting 15:35 AEST.