Jones steals Carrera Cup opener with late overtake

Harri Jones has snatched victory from Dylan O’Keeffe in an entertaining Race 1 of Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia at Winton Motor Raceway.

O’Keeffe led the bulk of the race from pole position, while Jones rose to second amid some Lap 1 dramas for the likes of Callum Hedge and Duvashen Padayachee.

It had seemed smooth sailing for O’Keeffe until he stumbled across backmarkers not once but twice through the slow middle section of the circuit.

On the second occasion, Jones pounced, hanging around the outside of Turn 10 to grab the lead on Lap 13 of 16.

“That was an awesome race, we qualified third and I was pretty happy with that,” said the McElrea Racing driver.

“I made a position up off the start and put my head down and got Dylan in the last few laps, so I’m really stoked.

“We have two more races tomorrow, so hoping to do a repeat.

“The last few laps Dylan and I caught the rear traffic, I took the opportunity and went high, got denied and managed to get the undercut.

“It was a good battle, we didn’t touch each other so it was good to be close without any contact and come away with the win.”

O’Keeffe would have to settle for second from there, with David Russell rounding out the podium.

Ryan Suhle was a career-best fourth, ahead of Dale Wood, Luke Youlden, Max Vidau, Michael Almond, David Wall and Jackson Walls in 10th.

Geoff Emery was best of the Pro-Am field in 19th outright.

“It was a really good race, especially with Liam [Talbot] at the start once he closed the gap and he was really making me earn it at the start,” he said.

“But I hung on and after he ran wide, I was on my own for a bit, which made it pretty easy toward the end, so I was happy with that.

“Tomorrow I’ll just keep the same strategy and stay alive out there. I’ve been really enjoying the Pro-Am Championship this year, the new 992 is a fantastic car to drive, so really enjoying the Championship.”

Another two races will follow tomorrow.

Results: Race 1