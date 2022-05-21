> News > Carrera Cup

Jones steals Carrera Cup opener with late overtake

Saturday 21st May, 2022 - 5:21pm

Harri Jones leads

Harri Jones has snatched victory from Dylan O’Keeffe in an entertaining Race 1 of Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia at Winton Motor Raceway.

O’Keeffe led the bulk of the race from pole position, while Jones rose to second amid some Lap 1 dramas for the likes of Callum Hedge and Duvashen Padayachee.

It had seemed smooth sailing for O’Keeffe until he stumbled across backmarkers not once but twice through the slow middle section of the circuit.

On the second occasion, Jones pounced, hanging around the outside of Turn 10 to grab the lead on Lap 13 of 16.

“That was an awesome race, we qualified third and I was pretty happy with that,” said the McElrea Racing driver.

“I made a position up off the start and put my head down and got Dylan in the last few laps, so I’m really stoked.

“We have two more races tomorrow, so hoping to do a repeat.

“The last few laps Dylan and I caught the rear traffic, I took the opportunity and went high, got denied and managed to get the undercut.

“It was a good battle, we didn’t touch each other so it was good to be close without any contact and come away with the win.”

O’Keeffe would have to settle for second from there, with David Russell rounding out the podium.

Ryan Suhle was a career-best fourth, ahead of Dale Wood, Luke Youlden, Max Vidau, Michael Almond, David Wall and Jackson Walls in 10th.

Geoff Emery was best of the Pro-Am field in 19th outright.

“It was a really good race, especially with Liam [Talbot] at the start once he closed the gap and he was really making me earn it at the start,” he said.

“But I hung on and after he ran wide, I was on my own for a bit, which made it pretty easy toward the end, so I was happy with that.

“Tomorrow I’ll just keep the same strategy and stay alive out there. I’ve been really enjoying the Pro-Am Championship this year, the new 992 is a fantastic car to drive, so really enjoying the Championship.”

Another two races will follow tomorrow.

Results: Race 1

Pos Car Driver Class Laps Race Time Fastest Lap
1 12 Harri Jones (Qld) Pro / Michelin Junior 16 22:02.2358 1:21.5294r
2 88 Dylan O’Keeffe (Vic) Pro 16 22:03.2847 1:21.5800r
3 74 David Russell (Qld) Pro 16 22:03.7752 1:21.4846r
4 5 Ryan Suhle (Qld) Pro / Michelin Junior 16 22:04.5865 1:21.5763r
5 100 Dale Wood (Vic) Pro 16 22:05.4801 1:21.6846r
6 53 Luke Youlden (Qld) Pro 16 22:05.9709 1:21.6011r
7 72 Max Vidau (SA) Pro / Michelin Junior 16 22:06.5930 1:21.7049r
8 25 Michael Almond (SA) Pro 16 22:07.9799 1:21.5698r
9 38 David Wall (NSW) Pro 16 22:08.3716 1:21.6866r
10 11 Jackson Walls (NSW) Pro / Michelin Junior 16 22:09.1835 1:21.8777r
11 45 Duvashen Padayachee NSW Pro 16 22:10.0584 1:21.9245r
12 333 Brad Shiels (ACT) Pro 16 22:10.8289 1:21.8879r
13 76 Christian Pancione (Vic) Pro / Michelin Junior 16 22:11.3768 1:21.7442r
14 6 Angelo Mouzouris (Vic) Pro / Michelin Junior 16 22:12.1940 1:21.5094r
15 8 Nick McBride (Vic) Pro 16 22:12.9373 1:21.4026r
16 17 Callum Hedge (NZ) Pro / Michelin Junior 16 22:13.2428 1:20.7967R
17 777 Simon Fallon (Vic) Pro / Michelin Junior 16 22:14.6378 1:21.5754r
18 28 Bayley Hall (Qld) Pro / Michelin Junior 16 22:15.7515 1:21.7183r
19 48 Geoff Emery (Vic) Morris Finance Pro-Am 16 22:30.9841 1:23.0575r
20 22 Dean Cook (Vic) Morris Finance Pro-Am 16 22:33.5595 1:23.1050r
21 4 Stephen Grove (Vic) Morris Finance Pro-Am 16 22:34.1767 1:22.9458r
22 14 Matthew Belford (Vic) Morris Finance Pro-Am 16 22:34.7347 1:22.6755r
23 77 Rodney Jane (Vic) Morris Finance Pro-Am 16 22:34.9657 1:22.1598r
24 27 Liam Talbot (Qld) Morris Finance Pro-Am 16 22:41.9572 1:22.3201r
25 7 Tim Miles (NSW) Morris Finance Pro-Am 16 22:42.9173 1:23.3880r
26 20 Adrian Flack (Qld) Morris Finance Pro-Am 16 22:43.1867 1:22.4875r
27 86 Drew Hall (NSW) Morris Finance Pro-Am 16 22:43.9740 1:22.6349r
28 9 Marc Cini (Vic) Morris Finance Pro-Am 16 23:15.7429 1:25.1136
29 222 Scott Taylor (Qld) Morris Finance Pro-Am 15 22:33.0392 1:27.0608
30 101 Tony Quinn (Qld) Morris Finance Pro-Am 15 22:33.1699 1:26.0964
DNF 13 Sam Shahin (SA) Morris Finance Pro-Am 8 12:19.6061 1:25.6231

