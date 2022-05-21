Johnson brings out Caution after hitting Indy wall

Jimmie Johnson has drawn the second Caution period of Fast Friday after glancing the wall at Indianapolis.

The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion scuffed the wall exiting Turn 2, almost 90 minutes into the session.

Despite the mark which the #48 Chip Ganassi Racing entry left on the barrier, Johnson was able to drive back to the lane.

Team-mate Marcus Ericsson was heard telling the Indy 500 rookie, “That’s the way to hit,” after he had exited his car.

Johnson is hardly the only driver to struggle with Turn 2 so far, with wind gusts exceeding 50km/h creating a significant challenge.

Thus far, only Pato O’Ward (McLaren SP) has completed a four-lap run, and even that dropped from a 231.9798mph on the first lap to a 227.854mph on the fourth, with a 230.111mph average over the run.

Alexander Rossi (Andretti Autosport) has the fastest single lap, a 231.883mph.

During the first hour, there was a Caution period of around 30 minutes due to Race Control losing power.

More to follow