Doohan claims F2 pole in Spain

Jack Doohan has claimed his second Formula 2 championship pole position with a late lap in qualifying in Spain.

The Australian edged out Red Bull youngster Juri Vips by 0.023s at the end of the session to claim top spot for Sunday’s Feature race.

Calan Williams recorded a strong result with the ninth best time, his 1:29.164s just half a second down on Doohan’s pole effort.

Meanwhile, New Zealanders Marcus Armstrong and Liam Lawson will line up 13th and 16th respectively.

Doohan sat second to Jehan Daruvala prior to his final lap, improving to the 1:28.612s that ultimately secured him top spot.

Daruvala ultimately fell to fourth on the grid as those around him improved late on, the Indian set to share the second row with Frederik Vesti.

Championship leader Theo Pourchaire was only seventh best while Felipe Drugovish, who is second in the standings, will start from the fifth row alongside Williams.

Elsewhere, Ralph Boschung will take no further part in the weekend after withdrawing due to neck pain after opening practice.

“It’s a very though moment and difficult to accept, but health is always a priority,” he said.

“I have already set up a recovery plan for the next few days and hopefully I will be able to recover to race in Monaco next weekend.

“I want to thank my team and my sponsors for supporting me fully on the decision and wish my team-mate best of luck this weekend.”

Campos Racing added: “Unfortunately, our driver Ralph Boschung will not be able to participate in this weekend’s round in Barcelona.

“The Swiss driver began to have significant neck pain after Round 3 in Imola.

“However, he was confident he would be able to race this weekend, but after today’s Free Practice he realised that he could not drive at the best of his abilities and has decided to withdraw from the event and focus on his recovery to try to be 100 percent for the next round in Monaco.

“Obviously the team fully supports his decision and wishes him a quick recovery.”

The opening Formula 2 race of the weekend follows Formula 1 qualifying, with the 26-lap Sprint race scheduled to begin at 01:40 AEST on Sunday morning.

By qualifying on pole, Doohan will take the start of that race from 10th, while Williams will line up on the front row.