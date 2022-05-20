What to watch this weekend on Stan Sport
Practice at the Indianapolis 500
Qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 headlines another big weekend of motorsport on Stan Sport.
IndyCar Series at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ is underway, and drivers will qualify for the Indy 500 this weekend.
Stan Sport’s coverage begins on Sunday morning (AEST) and continues on Monday morning (AEST) in time for Top 12 Qualifying and the Fast Six which is in place under the new-for-2022 format.
IndyCar session times: Qualifying
|Sunday, May 22
|
|
|02:00 AEST
|Qualifying
|Live on Stan Sport
|Monday, May 23
|
|
|06:00 AEST
|Top 12 Qualifying
|Live on Stan Sport
|07:10 AEST
|Fast Six
|Live on Stan Sport
World Rally Championship in Portugal
Round 4 of the World Rally Championship takes the field to one of the most popular rounds of the calendar, and the gravel roads around Matosinhos.
|Friday, May 20
|
|
|04:03 AEST
|Special Stage 1
|Live on Stan Sport from 04:00 AEST
|Saturday, May 21
|
|
|16:38 AEST
|Special Stage 10
|Live on Stan Sport from 16:30 AEST
|23:38 AEST
|Special Stage 13
|Live on Stan Sport from 23:30 AEST
|Sunday, May 22
|
|
|04:03 AEST
|Special Stage 16
|Live on Stan Sport from 04:00 AEST
|17:38 AEST
|Special Stage 19
|Live on Stan Sport from 17:30 AEST
|21:18 AEST
|Power Stage (SS22)
|Live on Stan Sport from 21:00 AEST
World RX in Hungary
The FIA World Rallycross Championship gets underway for 2022 with Round 1 at Nyirad, Hungary.
|Saturday, May 21
|
|
|Practice, Heats
|
|Sunday, May 22
|
|
|Race Day
|Live on Stan Sport from 22:00 AEST
