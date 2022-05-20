What to watch this weekend on Stan Sport

Qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 headlines another big weekend of motorsport on Stan Sport.

IndyCar Series at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ is underway, and drivers will qualify for the Indy 500 this weekend.

Stan Sport’s coverage begins on Sunday morning (AEST) and continues on Monday morning (AEST) in time for Top 12 Qualifying and the Fast Six which is in place under the new-for-2022 format.

IndyCar session times: Qualifying

Sunday, May 22 02:00 AEST Qualifying Live on Stan Sport Monday, May 23 06:00 AEST Top 12 Qualifying Live on Stan Sport 07:10 AEST Fast Six Live on Stan Sport

World Rally Championship in Portugal

Round 4 of the World Rally Championship takes the field to one of the most popular rounds of the calendar, and the gravel roads around Matosinhos.

Friday, May 20 04:03 AEST Special Stage 1 Live on Stan Sport from 04:00 AEST Saturday, May 21 16:38 AEST Special Stage 10 Live on Stan Sport from 16:30 AEST 23:38 AEST Special Stage 13 Live on Stan Sport from 23:30 AEST Sunday, May 22 04:03 AEST Special Stage 16 Live on Stan Sport from 04:00 AEST 17:38 AEST Special Stage 19 Live on Stan Sport from 17:30 AEST 21:18 AEST Power Stage (SS22) Live on Stan Sport from 21:00 AEST

World RX in Hungary

The FIA World Rallycross Championship gets underway for 2022 with Round 1 at Nyirad, Hungary.