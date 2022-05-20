> News > IndyCar

What to watch this weekend on Stan Sport

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 20th May, 2022 - 8:00pm

Practice at the Indianapolis 500

Qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 headlines another big weekend of motorsport on Stan Sport.

IndyCar Series at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ is underway, and drivers will qualify for the Indy 500 this weekend.

Stan Sport’s coverage begins on Sunday morning (AEST) and continues on Monday morning (AEST) in time for Top 12 Qualifying and the Fast Six which is in place under the new-for-2022 format.

IndyCar session times: Qualifying

Sunday, May 22
02:00 AEST Qualifying Live on Stan Sport
Monday, May 23
06:00 AEST Top 12 Qualifying Live on Stan Sport
07:10 AEST Fast Six Live on Stan Sport

World Rally Championship in Portugal

Round 4 of the World Rally Championship takes the field to one of the most popular rounds of the calendar, and the gravel roads around Matosinhos.

Friday, May 20
04:03 AEST Special Stage 1 Live on Stan Sport from 04:00 AEST
Saturday, May 21
16:38 AEST Special Stage 10 Live on Stan Sport from 16:30 AEST
23:38 AEST Special Stage 13 Live on Stan Sport from 23:30 AEST
Sunday, May 22    
04:03 AEST Special Stage 16 Live on Stan Sport from 04:00 AEST
17:38 AEST Special Stage 19 Live on Stan Sport from 17:30 AEST
21:18 AEST Power Stage (SS22) Live on Stan Sport from 21:00 AEST

World RX in Hungary

The FIA World Rallycross Championship gets underway for 2022 with Round 1 at Nyirad, Hungary.

Saturday, May 21    
Practice, Heats
Sunday, May 22    
Race Day Live on Stan Sport from 22:00 AEST

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]