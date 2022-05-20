TV times, Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix
Slade feeling in the form of his life
Livery change for Jones at Winton
KTM confirms talks with Miller over MotoGP ride
Bathurst crash won’t halt international plans for Grove Porsche
Frustrated Perez looking to make amends in Spain
Carpenter wary of qualifying potential of Indy ‘big-hitters’
Sainz raises driver health concerns from new F1 rules
RESULTS: The redress in Supercars
WAU’s teams’ title goal unaltered despite Perth hiccup
Indy 500 fast man Sato still uncomfortable in traffic
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]