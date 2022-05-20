Sieders takes dominant V8 SuperUtes pole at Winton

David Sieders has qualified on pole position for Round 3 of the Haltech V8 SuperUtes Series at Winton by a hefty margin.

The 2016 V8 Utes series winner laid down a 1:34.0562s on his first flying lap before spending several minutes in pit lane.

He ventured back onto the race track in the closing minutes of the quarter-hour session and while there was no improvement in the #3 Sieders Racing Team entry, it did not matter.

That was because series-leading team-mate Aaron Borg likewise could not extract any more time from his Holden Colorado, having already set a 1:34.7462s.

Despite being 0.6900s off the pace, Borg will share the front row with Sieders, while Craig Woods earned third on the grid with a 1:35.0638s in his Western Sydney Motorsport Toyota Hilux.

George Gutierrez qualified fourth, ahead of Ben Walsh, Gerard Maggs, Craig Dontas, Rohan Barry, Jaiden Maggs, and Ellexandra Best.

Earlier, Borg had set the pace in the sole practice session, on a 1:35.8748s.

In the Australian Formula Ford Series, Tim Blanchard won Race 1 of Round 3 upon his return to the category with Sonic Motor Racing Services, ahead of CHE Racing’s James Pisczyk.

Race 1 of Round 5 of the Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series was taken out by Joel Heinrich, by a narrow margin over Tom Hayman.

The V8 SuperUtes have their first two of four races at the Pizza Hut Winton SuperSprint tomorrow, from 08:15 and 12:25 local time/AEST.

Aussie Racing Cars is back for Race 2 at 09:40 and Race 3 at 14:00, while Formula Ford’s second race takes place at 11:30.

Results: Qualifying