Sato, Power set pace as Indy 500 practice resumes

Takuma Sato continues to set the pace at the Indianapolis 500, while Will Power was fastest in non-tow terms as practice resumed.

While those two were speedy, Romain Grosjean got himself noticed for different reasons, with several scary moments before he finished the day with a straight #28 Andretti Autosport car.

Sato had been quickest on the opening day of the event with a high-228mph lap and maintains the ascendancy now that the IndyCar field has notched up another six hours of practice, after rain saw proceedings washed out on Wednesday (local time).

The two-time Indy 500 winner could not match his earlier pace, setting only a 227.519mph (366.156km/h) in the #51 Dale Coyne Racing w/ RWR Honda, but no one else went any faster.

In another repeat of how Day 1 of practice played out, Sato’s late-afternoon lap beat Scott Dixon’s early effort, a 227.335mph (365.860km/h) in the #9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

Furthermore, IndyCar rookie David Malukas continued to impress in the other DCR car, that being the #18 which is co-entered with HMD Motorsports, by putting himself third on the timesheet on a 226.869mph (365.110km/h).

Best of the Chevrolet contingent was AJ Foyt Racing’s JR Hildebrand, who is taking the oval races only in Car #11, in fourth position with a 226.846mph (365.073km/h) average on his 97th lap of the day.

Jimmie Johnson was top five again in the #48 Ganassi Honda, from Pato O’Ward (#5 McLaren SP Chevrolet), Marcus Ericsson (#8 Ganassi Honda), Felix Rosenqvist (#7 McLaren SP Chevrolet), Simon Pagenaud (#60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda), and Ed Carpenter (#33 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet).

Scott McLaughlin was best of the Team Penske trio in only 17th, going as quick as a 224.777mph (361.744km/h) in the #3 Chevrolet, ahead of Power in 21st and Newgarden all the way back in 31st in the 33-car field.

However, Power was quickest in an all-Chevrolet top three as far as non-tow laps were concerned, a positive sign for the weekend’s (local time) qualifying sessions.

The 2018 Indianapolis 500 winner’s fastest lap of the day was in fact set without the assistance of a tow, his average speed being 224.325mph (361.016km/h) for that 2.5mi tour of the Brickyard.

Second was Rinus VeeKay, again, with his team-mate/boss Carpenter third on the non-tow rankings, ahead of Andretti Autosport’s Alexander Rossi in a Honda-powered car.

Rossi’s team-mate Grosjean was only 23rd, and 31st without a tow, but it was not for lack of trying if a number of near-misses with the wall are anything to go by.

The competition heats up now with ‘Fast Friday’, when the boost levels will be turned up as drivers go for genuine qualifying simulations, from tomorrow at 02:00 AEST.

Both days of qualifying, on Sunday and Monday morning (AEST), will be streamed live and ad-free on Stan Sport.

Results: Practice 4

Pos Num Driver C/E/T Fastest lap Speed (mph) Split 1st/prev Lap 1 51 Takuma Sato D/H/F 0:39.5572 227.519 109/117 2 9 Scott Dixon D/H/F 0:39.5891 227.335 0.0319/0.0319 6/116 3 18 David Malukas D/H/F 0:39.6705 226.869 0.1133/0.0814 56/126 4 11 JR Hildebrand D/C/F 0:39.6745 226.846 0.1173/0.0040 97/107 5 48 Jimmie Johnson D/H/F 0:39.7510 226.409 0.1938/0.0765 116/153 6 5 Pato O’Ward D/C/F 0:39.8146 226.048 0.2574/0.0636 4/98 7 8 Marcus Ericsson D/H/F 0:39.8342 225.937 0.2770/0.0196 17/128 8 7 Felix Rosenqvist D/C/F 0:39.8604 225.788 0.3032/0.0262 6/102 9 60 Simon Pagenaud D/H/F 0:39.8926 225.606 0.3354/0.0322 92/104 10 33 Ed Carpenter D/C/F 0:39.9125 225.493 0.3553/0.0199 5/78 11 4 Dalton Kellett D/C/F 0:39.9189 225.457 0.3617/0.0064 134/137 12 21 Rinus VeeKay D/C/F 0:39.9542 225.258 0.3970/0.0353 8/92 13 30 Christian Lundgaard D/H/F 0:39.9559 225.248 0.3987/0.0017 88/93 14 45 Jack Harvey D/H/F 0:39.9863 225.077 0.4291/0.0304 50/87 15 98 Marco Andretti D/H/F 0:40.0061 224.966 0.4489/0.0198 3/92 16 26 Colton Herta D/H/F 0:40.0128 224.928 0.4556/0.0067 99/128 17 3 Scott McLaughlin D/C/F 0:40.0396 224.777 0.4824/0.0268 5/51 18 20 Conor Daly D/C/F 0:40.0400 224.775 0.4828/0.0004 49/84 19 14 Kyle Kirkwood D/C/F 0:40.0428 224.760 0.4856/0.0028 9/102 20 10 Alex Palou D/H/F 0:40.0810 224.545 0.5238/0.0382 104/122 21 12 Will Power D/C/F 0:40.1204 224.325 0.5632/0.0394 20/52 22 06 Helio Castroneves D/H/F 0:40.1250 224.299 0.5678/0.0046 45/94 23 28 Romain Grosjean D/H/F 0:40.1352 224.242 0.5780/0.0102 92/117 24 77 Callum Ilott D/C/F 0:40.1742 224.024 0.6170/0.0390 46/72 25 6 Juan Pablo Montoya D/C/F 0:40.1754 224.018 0.6182/0.0012 20/67 26 23 Santino Ferrucci D/C/F 0:40.1932 223.918 0.6360/0.0178 30/57 27 15 Graham Rahal D/H/F 0:40.2140 223.803 0.6568/0.0208 62/75 28 27 Alexander Rossi D/H/F 0:40.2403 223.656 0.6831/0.0263 3/50 29 1 Tony Kanaan D/H/F 0:40.2503 223.601 0.6931/0.0100 15/105 30 24 Sage Karam D/C/F 0:40.2584 223.556 0.7012/0.0081 27/31 31 2 Josef Newgarden D/C/F 0:40.2754 223.461 0.7182/0.0170 16/57 32 29 Devlin DeFrancesco D/H/F 0:40.3239 223.193 0.7667/0.0485 9/110 33 25 Stefan Wilson D/C/F 0:40.5254 222.083 0.9682/0.2015 11/110

Note: Practice 4 is the only session of Day 3 (Two practice sessions on Day 1)