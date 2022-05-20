> Features > Pirtek Poll

RESULTS: The redress in Supercars

Friday 20th May, 2022 - 12:24pm

In this week’s Pirtek Poll, we asked: Should Supercars Race Control have the power to enforce a redress?

Now that fans have had since Monday to vote, it’s time to give you the results.

At the time of publication, 88.66 percent of people said ‘yes’ and the other 13.34 percent voted ‘no’

Are you surprised by the results? Let us know in the comments section.

