O’Keeffe sets record pace in Carrera Cup practice

Dylan O’Keeffe has led the way in Friday practice as Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia visited Winton for the first time in nine years.

The RAM Motorsport driver set the best time of the day late in Practice 2, his 1:20.1090s good enough to pip Practice 1 pacesetter Callum Hedge.

That benchmark was some 3.3s quicker than the category’s Winton qualifying lap record, set by Craig Baird in 2007.

But it wasn’t all smooth sailing, according to the two-time Bathurst 1000 starter.

“It was very tricky out there with all the cars, I didn’t think I would get any lap in,” O’Keeffe said.

“At the start, we caught the Pro-Am’s very quickly and didn’t get a lap in.

“I was stressing a little but at the end there trying to get a lap in, but I had one clean go at it and managed to put it together, that said it was a pretty scruffy lap.

“These 992s are very tricky around this circuit with oversteer compared to the previous generation and some of the other cars I’ve driven around here.

“But I like working the car a little bit and they say a loose car is a fast car.”

Duvashen Padayachee was third fastest on combined times in a strong showing, while Geoff Emery was fastest of the Morris Finance Pro-Am field on a 1:21.0465s.

Carrera Cup returns to the track tomorrow at 10:05 AEST for qualifying.