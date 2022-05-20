Livery change for Jones at Winton

Long-time Macauley Jones backer DrillPro will take naming rights on the #96 ZB Commodore Supercar for this weekend’s Pizza Hut Winton SuperSprint.

DrillPro’s affiliation with Jones dates back to his Formula Ford days, and the company also underpinned his solo Supercars Championship debut – a Winton wildcard in 2017.

The northern Victorian circuit is essentially a home race for the 27-year-old who hails from nearby Albury.

“DrillPro have been supporting me since my Formula Ford days,” said Jones.

“They are fantastic people and huge Supercar fans, and it is great to have them back on the car for Winton this weekend.

“The DrillPro livery has always been one of mine and the crew’s favourites over the years and it’s so good to see it back on the Commodore before we say goodbye with Gen3 arriving next year.”

Holding 17th, Jones is the second highest-ranked Brad Jones Racing driver in the championship standings, behind Andre Heimgartner (13th) but ahead of Bryce Fullwood (19th) and Jack Smith (25th).

BJR’s quartet all tested at Winton last week.

Other supporters of Jones’ Holden for Round 5 include Tools.com, TRG Transport, Pertamina Fastron Synthetic, Automotive Superstore, Kubota, Coregas, 3M, PPG, Dunlop, Acer, Mizuno, Sparco, and Unit.