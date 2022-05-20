Boys’ big audition for full-time Supercars berth

Jordan Boys wants the Supercars paddock to take notice when he makes the first of two championship wildcard cameos this weekend.

The Albury native is set to make his solo debut in the Repco Supercars Championship at the Pizza Hut Winton SuperSprint.

Although affiliated with Brad Jones Racing as a Bathurst 1000 co-driver, Boys will have his first hitout under the Erebus Motorsport banner alongside Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki.

Supported by Image Racing, the same team he drove for in the Dunlop Super2 Series from 2018 to 2021, Boys is hoping to make waves upon joining the Supercars grid.

Having at times beaten the likes of Broc Feeney, Thomas Randle, Bryce Fullwood, Brown and Kostecki in the Super2 Series – all of whom have graduated to Supercars – Boys wants to show his mettle on the big stage against them.

“I’ve been racing around with guys doing a really good job in the main game in Super2 for the last couple of years, but I just haven’t put the whole thing together for that next opportunity,” Boys told Speedcafe.com.

“And that’s what I need to do and that’s why I’ve decided to do the wildcard thing and get an exact comparison to the guys that I need to be racing.

“I just want to show that I can do the job. I’m trying to get into Supercars, that’s what I want to be doing, so my main objective is to go and do a good job and show everyone that I belong there and that I can do the job.”

Boys believes the wildcard cameos could make or break his chances of taking the next step in his career.

Although he has a Bathurst 1000 co-drive confirmed with Brad Jones Racing alongside Macauley Jones, the 24-year-old wants discussions about his future to kick off sooner.

“Previously, I haven’t done enough in Super2 and it is hard to do enough to show the main game teams when you’re not racing against them,” said Boys.

“All conversations stem off the job that I do in these wildcards in particular because obviously most of those chats start to happen before Bathurst even.

“I think these are critically important.”

As for what he needs to do to make an impression?

“I’ve got to put on a good showing in qualifying, I think speed is really important for everyone” he explained.

“I’ve just got to keep my nose clean in the races. Obviously, a top 10 is probably going to be pretty hard to achieve, but if I could be in the first half of the field then I think that would be like winning. We’ll see where we end up.

“I’m not really putting a number on it. I just want to go out there and at the end of the race meeting I’ve put myself in a position where I’m in a really good car and I’ve got no doubts there and have put myself in a position where I should go out and get good results.

“If it’s not, I know where to look. That’s what I’m looking for out of the weekend.”

The Pizza Hut Winton SuperSprint takes place across May 20-22 with Supercars hitting the track for the first time on Saturday.